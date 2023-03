A road closed in Rangiora, North Canterbury Wednesay afternoon after a person was seriously injured in a road collision. (File photo)

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in North Canterbury.

Police responded to the incident at the intersection of Queen St and Ivory St in Rangiora about 3.15pm on Wednesday.

“One person received serious injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

Ivory St was closed between Queen St and High St following the incident and was expected to reopen after 6pm.