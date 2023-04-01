The lone mourner who stands vigil for her brother outside an empty Christchurch mosque every day

Hazmine Mohamedhosen stands in front of the gates at the empty Linwood mosque in the rain, in a quiet vigil for her murdered brother.

Every afternoon she stands at the gates of an empty Christchurch mosque and stares through the bars.

Regardless of the weather, she keeps vigil outside the Linwood Islamic Centrefor about half an hour each time. If it rains, she raises a colourful umbrella to keep herself dry.

For Hazmine Mohamedhosen,​ this is the only place in the world where she can find comfort.

Her brother, Mohamad Moosid Mohamedhosen,​ was murdered at the mosque in the March 15 terror attack.

“I just find my peace here,’’ she said. “I find my solace.”

Stuff Mohamad Moosid Mohamedhosen was killed at the Linwood mosque in the March 15 terror attack. He was 54.

Mohamedhosen​ lives in England, but saves her annual leave so she can be in Christchurch for a few weeks each year. She works part-time as a nurse at an intensive care unit for children having heart surgery.

Every day she is in Christchurch, she heads to the empty Linwood mosque.

“This is the last place he was.

“It seemed to be a very special place for him. It makes me feel as if I am near him.”

Her sister and niece also visit Christchurch to make sure there is a family member in the city to remember him at least twice a year.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Hazmine Mohamedhosen says she finds finds solace and peace from visiting the mosque.

Her brother was born in Mauritius, an island off the coast of Madagascar, then moved to England in 1997. He moved to Christchurch in 2015 and worked as an electronics engineer.

“He was a lovely man. He was the best brother anyone could hope for. He was very kind and helpful. He put others before himself.”

They would speak on the phone most days.

“If I needed something in the middle of the night, I would just call him.

“I miss this.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Even in the rain and sleet, Mohamedhosen still visits the mosque each day to hold vigil for her brother.

She was due to phone him on the morning of the attack, but did not get around to calling.

“This is something that is very hard. I should have rung him.”

Mohamedhosen​ has found it hard to move on from her brother’s death.

“It is a struggle at times. You have a relapse every now and again.

“He has been with me so many years and each thing reminds me of him. You try to engage in other things, but it comes back.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Mohamedhosen holds a photo of her brother, Mohamed Mohamedhosen, outside court in Christchurch on the day the terrorist gunman was sentenced in 2020.

Mohamedhosen​ believes the empty mosque should not be demolished to make way for a planned new building, as is planned.

“It should be kept as a reminder,” she said.

“People come from all over the world to pay their respects and want to see where the people have fallen.”

She wanted to make sure that people never forget the 51 victims of the terror attack four years ago.

“I think it is important to keep their memory alive, because all of them lost their lives in a terrible way.

“People should be reminded that we are not safe any more.”