First Steps at Eastside Gallery brings 15 new artists to meet their public

Washing machine parts, brightly coloured fabrics and floral paintings all feature in a new exhibition showcasing work by some of Christchurch’s newest artists.

The First Steps show at the Eastside Gallery in the Linwood Arts centre features new work by 15 local artists, some of whom are exhibiting for the first time.

Gallery community arts development coordinator Liz Boldt said the show had been running annually for about 25 years.

“This is one of our oldest shows,’’ she said. “We provide lots of accessible exhibition opportunities, particularly for new and emerging artists.”

Supplied Naomi van den Broek’s artwork features brightly coloured fabrics.

She said it was difficult for new artists in Christchurch to get selected for exhibitions.

“It is wonderful to see how many artists come to us for the first time.

“We often have artists who have been painting quietly at home for decades. Exhibiting publicly is a big step for an artist. We try to make it welcoming and stress-free.”

Boldt said their exhibition programme aimed to take artists to the next level, with Stride by Stride for intermediate artists and the spring show for more developed artists.

“Once they are out in other galleries, they don’t need us any more.”

Supplied Napat Chutrchaivech is one of 15 artists whose work is on display in the new show.

The range of work in this year’s exhibition was striking, she said.

The show features everything from an artwork by Jimmy Philpott made of washing machine components to fabric work by Naomi van den Broek.

“We have a diverse range of people. There is a huge variety of art styles all hanging together,” Boldt said.

“There is a lovely community right there on the walls and that is what it is all about.”

The show runs until April 22 in Eastside Gallery at the Linwood Arts centre, on Worcester St.