Burglars steal 'sentimental' bikes from former national motocross champion

A former national motocross champion has had sentimental bikes from his winning days in the 1980s stolen in Christchurch.

Four-time national motocross champion Graeme Allan had multiple motorbikes stolen from his collection in an overnight burglary this week.

Allan, 57, had five “sentimental” bikes, with a combined worth of at least $50,000, taken when his property in Harewood, Christchurch, was burgled Tuesday night.

The thief also took multiple tools, including chainsaws, a weed eater, a water blaster, airless spray guns and extractor fans.

When Allan went into his shed Wednesday morning and found his computer screen flipped over on its desk, he assumed an earthquake he hadn’t felt might have caused it.

But then he realised it was destruction left in the wake of an overnight pinching spree, in which memorabilia from his championship winning days in the 1980s was stolen.

“They're sentimental value for all the racing I’ve dedicated my life to,” Allan said.

“They’re bikes I’ve done well on, and it was fantastic to have them in the shed.”

Allan won national motocross titles four years in a row in 1984, 1985, 1986, and 1987, across different classes racing 125cc, 250cc, and 500cc bikes.

Stuff Allan had five bikes and a bunch of tools stolen from his property Tuesday night.

A bad knee injury that required reconstruction put a stop to his competitive racing career, but after 10 years he decided to get back on a bike “for some fun”.

Allan showed he still had it and beat Brad Thomas from Nelson, the New Zealand champion at the time, at the Michael Godfrey Memorial Motocross competition on his return. It’s described as the biggest South Island motocross event, he said.

He had plans to restore and display his old bikes.

“I think, like every guy, I hoped to have a man shed, and hopefully I’ll be able to retire and spend some time restoring these bikes and get them presented how they should be.”

Stuff Allan had plans to restore and display the collection of motorbikes.

Allan posted a plea on Facebook for friends to keep an eye out for the stolen goods. The post had since been shared more than 2200 times, and he credited the motocross community for the support.

“It's just an amazing group of people that when people need to stand up, they do.”

A police spokesperson confirmed no-one had been found responsible for the theft yet, and inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the stolen goods is asked to report it to police and quote file number 230329/1495.