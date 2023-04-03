Christchurch Adventure Park 'considering its future' after losing multimillion-dollar court case

Christchurch Adventure Park is considering its future after it lost a Court of Appeal bid.

The future of the Christchurch Adventure Park is in question after it was left with a multimillion-dollar bill when the Court of Appeal ruled it was liable for damage caused in the 2017 Port Hills fire.

It remains unclear how much money the park has in its reserves and how it will pay the potential $14 million to 80 plaintiffs, as ordered by the court.

Christchurch City Council, which owns 54% of the park, has not commented on the issue or any potential ramifications for ratepayers.

Park general manager Anne Newman said the ruling had left the park considering its future.

“We are actively considering all options in that regard and will begin working through a process with the plaintiffs and other interested parties.”

The ruling, released on Friday, was deemed the “worst case” scenario in Christchurch City Holdings Ltd’s (CCHL) most recent annual report.

Martin van Beynen/Stuff The fire burned 1600 hectares of land, including forest in the 365ha adventure park, and destroyed nine homes and damaged five others.

The board of CCHL, which is the council's investment company, said in the report, dated June 30, 2022, it believed “it is more likely than not that the appeal will be successful”. But it was not.

The report said: “The ... directors continue to believe that there is a good prospect of overturning the judgement in its entirety.”

The report said the cost of the judgement, together with interest and other costs, was estimated to be $14.3m and, of that, the park’s liability was $11.3m.

The park failed in its Court of Appeal bid to overturn a March 2021 High Court decision that ruled the park had unwittingly helped spread the 2017 wildfires by running its chairlift.

The park argued it was not negligent when it continued to operate its chairlift as the fire was burning, and said staff were just following the manual.

It is not clear if the park will appeal against the decision to the Supreme Court.

Newman said every option was on the table and being explored.

“Given the financial significance of the court’s findings, our deliberations also turn towards consideration of the park’s future.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff The Christchurch Adventure Park was only open for six weeks before the fires hit.

The park remains open with business operating as usual, Newman said.

She said she was disappointed with the appeal’s outcome, given the care that was taken at the time to act in strict accordance with lift manufacturer and fire service instructions.

“We will make a further statement after we have had sufficient time to properly consider the court’s decision, and to further consider our options.”

The 80 claimants were awarded just over $10m in the 2021 High Court Case, led by insurance company IAG. The judge ordered that 5% interest was to be added for every year until the amounts are paid. That sum currently sits at $13.8m.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF with NORRISS PHOTOGRAPHY Port Hills residents took legal action after a video surfaced showing a burning Christchurch Adventure Park chairlift spreading the fires. (Video first published in 2017)

The fires burned 1600 hectares of land, including forest in the 365 hectare adventure park, and destroyed nine homes and damaged five others.

Insurance company IAG has already paid out its customers their insurance claims, but the case was not just about IAG recovering its costs, a company spokesperson said last year.

“The residents who are party to this litigation also suffered significant losses that were not covered by insurance and therefore they are also seeking recovery from the appellant.”

During the fire, the park and its staff left the chairs attached to the chairlift rope while they ran it through the trees in an attempt to prevent it being damaged and snapping.

Molten plastic dripping from the chairs set light to the trees and flammable material on the forest floor, causing the fire to spread.