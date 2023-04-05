Mountain biker breaks neck after catapulting over fallen tree on Queenstown track

Bel Strano spent 10 days in Dunedin Hospital after breaking her neck in a Queenstown mountain biking crash.

In immense pain with a suspected broken neck, cold, and with darkness fast approaching as she awaited medical help, Bel Strano attempted to walk down a Queenstown mountain biking track.

She made it about 10m when a friend ran towards her with the news that, after an agonisingly long wait, paramedics were finally nearby.

More than two hours after she had crashed over a fallen tree on the popular track, the relief was enormous for Strano, her partner Jeremy Cox and those helping them.

However, her journey of recovery was only beginning.

Strano, an Australian who has lived in Queenstown for three years with Cox, is an outdoor sports enthusiast.

“I love biking. It’s such a nice escape from everyday life,” she said.

She has just finished a degree by correspondence and has been working about 15 hours a week at Queenstown Events Centre.

Stuff Strano, pictured mountain biking on the West Coast, is an outdoors enthusiast.

On March 15 she had completed a first aid course at work.

At about 5.30pm she nipped up the Skyline gondola with a friend for a few runs on the popular trails that crisscross Bob’s Peak, overlooking central Queenstown.

“It was my first lap, and I was coming down a trail I’ve ridden a thousand times before, quite a fast section, and a big tree had fallen over, right across the trail.

“I didn’t have enough time to stop. It hit the front wheel and sent me straight over the bars straight onto my neck and my head.

“I heard a crack.”

Stuff Strano broke her neck, shoulder blade and collarbone in the crash.

Immediately she feared she had broken her neck. Soon after she thought her shoulder blade and collarbone might also be affected.

She was right. All three were broken.

Strano managed to sit up and then remained still. She could feel her limbs but knew that her injuries were serious.

In the meantime there were phone calls to 111, to Cox who was working at his job as a bike mechanic in town, and to Skyline.

Trail riders rallied to stop others hitting the tree and eventually remove it. Some had been down the trail only seconds before Strano, and there was no sign of it falling then.

People gathered, and as Strano’s body temperature dropped they did what the could to keep her warm and guide paramedics to where they were.

Stuff A mountain biker descends one of the scenic Queenstown Bike Park trails on Bob’s Peak.

But there was no easy access route to the crash site, which was about halfway down the trail and some distance from the access road.

There was talk of a helicopter, but Cox advised it would not be able to get near the spot.

“I thought no one was coming, and I was going to have to walk myself out with a broken neck,” said Strano.

Desperate, increasingly worried that emergency services would never reach them and beginning to panic, the decision was made to start the long walk down hill.

It was then that the paramedics arrived, having walked several hundred metres up the trail carrying their equipment.

Strano was given pain relief, placed on a stretcher and then carried by six people on an agonisingly slow walk down the rough trail.

“I could feel every movement, and every bump. Everything.”

At Lakes District Hospital a scan confirmed the broken bones – in the C1 vertebrae, the shoulder blade and collarbone.

There were options, but the most likely was that she would need to go directly to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter for surgery to fit a halo brace around her head to help her recovery.

Supplied Strano was delighted to be able to sit up and eat after five days lying on her back in Dunedin Hospital.

The helicopter arrived, and she was being lifted into the bed when the mission was called off and the helicopter diverted to a child having a seizure.

Another helicopter came, then left. It was at about 4am that she was finally picked up and taken to Dunedin Hospital.

As family gathered at the hospital – her mother coming from Australia and Cox’s mum from Christchurch – the halo was fitted and Strano began five long days of lying flat on her back with a pulley system in place to decompress her spine.

She could not eat or drink except via a straw, when she became nauseous from the drugs she vomited over herself, and when nurses moved her to clean her she screamed in pain.

After another few days in hospital she was sent home to Queenstown to begin what will be about three months of living with the halo, and an unknown period of rehabilitation.

Stuff Strano and her partner Jeremy Cox are looking forward to their wedding later this year, after she recovers from breaking her neck in a mountain biking crash.

The halo brace’s vest over her chest means she can not shower properly. Sleeping is uncomfortable, if not impossible at times. She can only go on short walks, can not work and will have to seek a refund for her ski pass for the year.

“As much as this sucks it’s hopefully only for three months, and months of rehab.”

In the meantime, Cox has set up a Givealittle page in the hope of getting some financial assistance to cover the costs they have incurred so far, and for ongoing costs of rent and food while Strano is unable to work.

They are hoping she wil be healed in time for the next big occasion – their Queenstown wedding in December.