Insurance to cover most of Christchurch Adventure Park's $14m court case

Insurance will cover most of the $14 million cost of the Christchurch Adventure Park losing a Court of Appeal case, but the popular attraction still faces a multimillion-dollar shortfall and an uncertain future.

The adventure park confirmed on Monday that it has $10m worth of insurance cover but exactly how the park will pay the $4m shortfall is unclear.

It is not publicly known if the park has any reserves or if shareholders could be asked to front up with more cash.

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger said he did not yet know if the council would need to pay any money.

The city’s tourism agency, ChristchurchNZ, has described the park as a “popular and important attraction for the city”.

The park – a mountain bike, hiking and zipline operation now majority-owned by Christchurch City Council – failed in its Court of Appeal bid to overturn a March 2021 High Court decision that ruled the park had unwittingly helped spread the 2017 Port Hills wildfires by running its chairlift.

The park argued it was not negligent when it continued to operate its chairlift as the fire was burning. It said staff were just following the manual, but the court said the manual did not actively authorise or recommend the park’s specific actions.

Insurance company IAG has already paid its customers their insurance claims, but residents who were party to this litigation also suffered significant losses that were not covered by insurance and therefore were also seeking recovery of costs.

The court decision has left park bosses considering its future.

Very little information about the park's finances is publicly available.

However, the park and its insurer QBE have the option of appealing against the decision to the Supreme Court, which must happen within 20 working days.

It is not known how much money the park has in its reserves because its annual reports are not publicly available, according to the city council’s investment company, Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL).

The only publicly available financial information is included in Development Christchurch Ltd’s (DCL) annual reports, but it has not published any for the past three years. DCL holds the city council’s 54% stake in the park.

CCHL said DCL’s annual reports for 2020, 2021 and 2022 had been delayed pending the outcome of the Port Hills fire litigation.

The fire burned 1600 hectares of land, including forest in the 365ha adventure park, and destroyed nine homes and damaged five others.

The park’s board chairperson Maurice Noone, the council and CCHL would not answer a series of questions sent to them on Monday.

A council spokesperson said the CCHL board would review the court’s decision and its implications before determining the next steps.

“We have no further comment until that time.”

Comment has also been sought from insurer QBE.

When asked how long the park would have to pay the $14m, the Court of Appeal said it was up to the parties to negotiate a timeframe.

Port Hills residents took legal action after a video surfaced showing a burning Christchurch Adventure Park chairlift spreading the fires.

When approached for additional comment on Monday, park general manager Anne Newman reiterated her statement from the previous day.

“Given the financial significance of the court’s findings, our deliberations also turn towards consideration of the park’s future.

“We are actively considering all options in that regard and will begin working through a process with the plaintiffs and other interested parties.”

Mauger said he hoped to hear from CCHL about the case in the next week or two.

“CCHL are going through it, I don't think they've even had time to look at it all yet. They'll be working on it and once they know, we'll know,” he said.

“They'll be working on it pretty hard and fast, I'm sure. They've just got to find a way forward.”

Asked if the council would need to pay any money, Mauger said he did not yet know.

“I've got no idea, because it's so hot off the press it's still got the ink dripping off it.”

Mauger said the park had had “a rough run”.

“They finally got started and things were going along nicely and then the fire comes marching over the hill, and then they had Covid,” he said.

“From what I'm told, it's very well patronised and it's certainly something Christchurch can be proud of.”

ChristchurchNZ head of tourism Kath Low said the park was a very popular and important attraction for the city.

“It is one of our city hero experiences – the zip-line is the highest and longest in NZ, the mountain biking tracks are exceptionally good and the vistas to the city and Southern Alps iconic.”