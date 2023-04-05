Battle over Gloucester St creates new leafy pocket park

The planters and street furniture on Gloucester St will soon become a pocket park complete with two murals.

A new pocket park, complete with planters, furniture and a pair of new street art murals, will soon spring up on Gloucester St in central Christchurch thanks to a row over traffic-calming measures.

The planters and street furniture were originally intended for the Christchurch City Council’s planned $1.4 million makeover of a stretch of Gloucester St, which would have made part of the road one-way with a 10kph speed limit.

But the plan, which was 90% funded by the Government, was put on hold by Mayor Phil Mauger last month.

A few days later, Christchurch developers and investors threatened to cancel city centre projects and pull funding if the one-way change eventuated.

The street furniture for the project was stored on a small site on Gloucester St, which will now be turned into a small park until the future of the traffic-calming measures is decided.

Council transport planning and delivery manager, Jacob Bradbury, said the street furniture will soon be rearranged to enable people to use the site. The furniture was repurposed from other parts of the city and will be reallocated if the Gloucester St project is eventually cancelled.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The street furniture is already being used, even though it is only being stored on the site for now.

The furniture is already being used by people, despite the fact they are not yet laid out for public use.

The temporary new park has also been enlivened by two new street murals created on the site as part of the Flare street art festival.

A large mural featuring three large portraits on a green background was created by street artist Kophie, while a smaller mural of a bird by DCypher has also been painted on the site.

The Flare festival started last year with eight new street art murals created across the city.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A large mural featuring three portraits by artist Kophie is one of two pieces of street art on the site.

Flare project manager Selina Faimalo said this year’s event was a smaller placeholder until the festival returned at full scale next year.

”We want to keep street art alive in the city,’’ she said.

“We wanted to keep the momentum of Flare and didn’t want to wait another year to do something.”

This year’s festival was funded with $20,000 from the Christchurch City Council and economic development agency ChristchurchNZ.

Meanwhile, councillor Jake McLellan is pushing for the Gloucester St traffic-calming project to go ahead.

He wants councillors to vote on whether the project should go ahead or be cancelled.

“I would much rather have a vote to say yes or no.

“If they are not going to do it, then bring it to the vote.”