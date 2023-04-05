Buyers put hands up for quake-damaged heritage buildings in central Christchurch

Would-be buyers are keen to restore Christchurch’s Harley Chambers, a quake-damaged heritage building on the city council’s “Dirty 30” list, while others want to redevelop the site.

The old medical chambers building, on the corner of Worcester Blvd and Oxford Tce in the central city, is for sale along with the smaller Worcester Chambers next door and a vacant site.

Derelict for more than a decade, Harley Chambers was earmarked for demolition to make room for a luxury six-star hotel redevelopment incorporating both Worcester Chambers and the vacant land.

The redevelopment project faltered after the death in 2020 of owner Gerard McCoy, who was at one time the lawyer of tech entrepreneur Kim Dotcom.

READ MORE:

* Heritage buildings for sale after luxury hotel plan dropped

* Christchurch's top 10 post-earthquake heritage restorations

* Developer wants to partner with council to restore heritage-listed municipal chambers



supplied An artist’s impression of the luxury hotel that at one point was the plan for the Harley Chambers/Worcester Chambers site. Its future lies in the hands of whoever buys the buildings.

Both buildings are listed with Heritage New Zealand. Harley Chambers is on the city council’s “Dirty 30” list of sites considered a barrier to the city’s rebuild. Worcester Chambers has been restored.

Ryan Geddes, managing director of Savills, which is marketing the properties for the McCoy family, said they had received eight offers for the whole or for parts of the site, by the late March sale deadline.

“We had a fantastic response, we are stoked. In the current environment, you just don’t know what the interest will be. There is also the heritage situation with both of the buildings.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Harley Chambers has had its windows boarded up for a number of years.

Geddes said the would-be buyers were assessing their options, and he hoped they could have a deal in “a couple of months”.

“We’ve had a number of offers where people are assessing Harley Chambers on the merits of fixing and refurbishing it, if it can feasibly be strengthened. People need to work through that.”

Demolishing Harley Chambers to put up a new office building was also a possibility, he said.

“There’s plenty of demand for office space, and you can’t beat the location.

“There is also interest in the hotel plan. It’s a beautiful plan, but obviously they have to assess the financial feasibility of constructing it in the current economy.”

SUPPLIED A new six-star hotel was previously planned for the corner of Worcester Blvd and Cambridge Tce, taking over the site of the Harley Chambers and enveloping the Worcester Chambers.

Geddes said that with interest rates high, it was unlikely someone would buy the property and not do something with it quickly.

McCoy’s redevelopment plan was for a 150-room six-star hotel with eight levels, including a basement, with restaurants, shops, a gym, and underground valet parking.

The three-storey Harley Chambers was built between 1929 and 1934 in a neo-classical style, and has a category two Heritage New Zealand listing. For many years it held the clinics of medical, dental and other health professionals.

After being damaged in the earthquakes it was further damaged by taggers, vandals and squatters, but more recently has been tidied and had its windows boarded up.

Worcester Chambers was designed by architect Cecil Wood with a Georgian revival facade, and built in 1927.