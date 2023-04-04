Person taken to hospital after third kitchen fire in Christchurch in a week

A person suffered smoke inhalation after re-entering a house that was on fire in east Christchurch on Tuesday morning. (File photo)

One person has been taken to Christchurch Hospital after a third cooking related house fire in a week.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed a house fire on Wainoni Rd on Tuesday morning was caused by unattended cooking on a stove. It’s the third cooking related fire in the city since Friday.

Fire crews were called to the property about 11am, and found a fire in the kitchen.

Senior adviser Wayne Hamilton said the sole occupant of the property was taken to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation.

READ MORE:

* Strange smell and unknown substance closes Palmerston North street

* Insurance to cover most of Christchurch Adventure Park's $14m court case

* Tree fire at Timaru primary school extinguished by fire crews



“It’s really important people need to get out, stay out, and not re-enter a property. The person was transported to hospital as a result,” Hamilton said.

“When people are cooking it is important that they keep looking and monitoring it.”

Three fire crews from Anzac and Central fire stations worked on the blaze.

Hamilton said the fire was not suspicious and did not need to be further investigated, but was a reminder of the need to have an escape plan in place and stay out of the house, once out.

St John was notified of the fire at 11.03am and took one person in a moderate condition to Christchurch Hospital, a spokesperson said.