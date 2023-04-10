Artist takes 331 days to create a million marks of paint - and nearly lost it all in Auckland flood

One Million Marks is a new exhibition by Taranaki artist Chauncey Flay.

Stone recovered from the Christ Church Cathedral has been transformed into unique artworks by an artist who gathered 100 significant rocks from across the South Island.

Artist Chauncey Flay poured two years of painstaking work into his exhibition One Million Marks, which opens at the Central Gallery in Christchurch on Thursday. But then all his work was nearly destroyed by the Auckland floods in January.

He gathered 100 stones from across the South Island, including masonry from Christchurch heritage buildings like the Anglican cathedral, the Arts Centre, and the Timeball Station.

Each stone was transformed into a new sculpture, with the slurry from the polishing process used to create a paint colour for each stone. He then made a bound book containing 10,000 marks created with the unique paint.

Each of the 100 stone sculptures comes with a book containing 10,000 marks, bringing the total number of marks to one million.

Flay said it took 331 days to make the million paint marks.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Flay at an exhibition of his work at the Central Art Gallery in Christchurch in 2021.

“It was a deeply upsetting process,” he said.

“It was a ridiculous approach. I averaged about three hours a day over 331 days.

“I had to fight against my impatience and let myself slide into the process. It became quite liberating.”

He said the million marks project was an exploration of the concept of infinity.

“It also brings up questions about how we value labour in art making.”

Supplied Each rock has become a unique sculpture complete with a book containing 10,000 marks of paint made from the stone.

But, once he had completed his painting marathon, all the pages were nearly destroyed. He had sent the pages to a company in Auckland to be bound into books, then the floods struck.

“All of their paper was destroyed.

“Luckily they put my paper on a shelf about two inches higher than the water level got up to.

“I was gobsmacked.”

Supplied One of three artworks made from stone recovered from the Christ Church Cathedral.

The artworks also survived because he used special paper made from stone that did not absorb as much moisture as traditional paper.

Flay, who works in a studio in the small town of Ōpunake on the southwest coast of Taranaki, said he felt honoured to use stone donated from the Christ Church Cathedral.

He planned to donate money from the sale of the three cathedral artworks to the rebuild of the heritage building.

“I felt really privileged to use that stone.”