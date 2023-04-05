Canterbury high country pass reopens after truck fire

SH73 by Porters Pass closed early Wednesday morning after a truck fire. (File photo)

A Canterbury state highway has reopened after a truck fire overnight forced its closure early on Wednesday.

A general freight truck caught fire near Lake Lyndon in Canterbury on SH73 by Porters Pass and blocked the main road.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Simon Lyford said crews received a report of a truck fire around 4.30am.

The highway between Castle Hill and Springfield, north of the Lyndon Road intersection, was closed, after fire crews arrived and found the freight truck well alight, Lyford said.

Two fire appliances, a tanker and two support vehicles from Springfield and Sheffield attended.

There were no dangerous goods in the truck and no reports of injuries, Lyford said.

Waka Kotahi said the highway reopened just before 7am.

Motorists taking the route were urged to be cautious.