New logo and city identity markets Christchurch as a place for growth

A new logo and the idea of Christchurch being a place to grow and play will be part of a long-term branding campaign launched from next month.

Developed by a team of overseas and local businesses and led by ChristchurchNZ, the $100,000 new identity strategy has come at the request of the city council.

It is based on research which asked residents and visitors their views of the city.

Balance between work and play, and between the natural environment and humans, emerged as major themes.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch hoping to lure 180 new employers to city in next three years

* Could this be the new Crusaders logo?

* 'Let it go', global thinker tells Christchurch

* Three quarters of residents visit central Christchurch but city leaders want more



ChristchurchNZ The idea of work-life balance, and access to the natural environment, are key part sof the new identity developed for Christchurch.

The new logo incorporates the C of Christchurch and the Ō of Ōtautahi, suggesting the shape of the Avon River through the central city influenced by haehae, or parallel lines of Māori carving.

At an industry presentation on Wednesday, Alison Adams, chief executive of ChristchurchNZ, said a city identity both fostered a sense of pride for residents, and helped market it as a place to live, do business, and visit.

“We are a new city, our city is largely rebuilt. When we talk to visitors they are thrilled and delighted by the city,” she said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Alison Adams, chief executive of ChristchurchNZ, says people are genuinely saying “fantastic things about our city”.

Adams said the timing of the launch was important with tourists returning after the pandemic and most of the rebuild done.

A second phase will be a $400,000 visitor management plan required of all regions and funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

The launch comes less than three years after ChristchurchNZ’s #ExploreCHC campaign, developed in 2020 to encourage domestic tourists to come to Canterbury during the pandemic.

Jeremie Feinblatt, a vice president at Canadian consultancy Resonance, said the new branding took the Garden City concept as a starting point. The term Garden City dated back to 1906 and had “a really strong heritage” in Christchurch and was mentioned by many of those surveyed.

ChristchurchNZ Easy access to the outdoors is seen as a drawcard for Christchurch.

From this came the idea of Christchurch as a place to grow families, businesses, and ideas, and a city with natural harmony between people and nature, and a lifestyle balance between work and play, he said.

Dianna Carr, also from Resonance, said marketing campaigns would focus on the idea of Christchurch being a place of play and opportunity for residents and visitors.

Presenting the research from a survey of 4400 locals, Erin Jackson from public relations firm Narrative said 87% described Christchurch as having a good quality of life, 83% said it was a good place to live, 80% called it a great place to raise a family, and 88% liked its nature and parks.

Stuff Christchurch's new logo, developed as part of a new city identity.

Three-quarters were positive about the central city, 67 % had a strong sense of belonging, and 65% said Christchurch was a safe place to live.

However, the research showed only small percentages considered the city to be business-focused, culturally dynamic, and having a cohesive nightlife. It was not seen as a strong entertainment hub.

Key themes emerging from the research included people loving Christchurch and considering it “the best place to be a Kiwi”, and believing the city punched above its weight. It was seen as a new city and had moved on from being a post-earthquake city.

ChristchurchNZ A place of play for adults and children is part of the city’s new identity.

Ten thousand visitors were also asked their views, and the city was seen as “outdoorsy” and beautiful.

Following the research and branding work, a “toolkit” will be made available to agencies and businesses soon to help with promotional work.

The new logo has also been used as the starting point of a wider design, which will be used on promotional material and was developed by local businesses McCarthy, Ariki Creative, and designer Tahu Robinson of Fourth Floor.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Phil Mauger says the new branding will help spread Christchurch’s message.

ChristchurchNZ intends to run campaigns based on the new identity and branding for about the next 15 years, freshening up or changing ideas as needed.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger said the city had “a real buzz about it” and the new identity spoke to a sense of fun, innovation, connection with nature and a drive to do something new.

“There is so much right here for our residents, visitors and businesses – we’ve always had a strong connection to our environment and nature, now the town is buzzing and our new industries in tech, aerospace and manufacturing are really putting Christchurch on the map,” Mauger said.

“This new city story gets that message out there to the country and the world.”