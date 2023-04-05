Youths arrested after petrol station ramraid

A petrol station in Christchurch was broken into by four youths using a vehicle early on Wednesday morning. (File photo)

A group of youths have been arrested following an early-morning ramraid at a Canterbury petrol station.

Four young people used a stolen car to ram the NPD in Yaldhurst on the outskirts of Christchurch at 1.45am on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

They gained entry to the petrol station on the corner of Sir John McKenzie Ave and Yaldhurst Rd and fled before police arrived.

The spokesperson said the vehicle and offenders were located a short time later on Ferry Rd, on the other side of Christchurch.

“The offenders fled from the vehicle and were apprehended by police. Four youths were arrested and will be referred to youth services.

“It looks like the front window was damaged, and inquiries are ongoing to determine what was taken.”

NPD’s head office declined to comment on the incident.