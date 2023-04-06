New 1.5km urban play trail in central Christchurch promotes fun and connection

Joe Grose, 9, and his dad Tony Grose have a ball on the slide at the Margaret Mary Playground, which is part of the Urban Play Trail in central Christchurch.

Grab a map, follow the trail, take part in the challenges and enjoy the new urban play Christchurch city has to offer.

Teaming up with the 2023 Walking Festival on April 8, award-winning agency Gap Filler have created the Pae Tākaro Urban Play Trail.

Known for its playful post-earthquake installations like the Dance-O-Mat, the agency has come up with 14 hotspots across 1.5km of the inner city for people to tick off on their play trail map.

The trail includes challenges such as sliding down the Margaret Mahy playground slide, exploring the Ōtākaro Orchard, playing at Imagination Station in the Tūranga library and squeezing as many people as possible into the red phone box in Victoria Square.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Dance-O-Mat, which has been used by King Charles, is one of the locations on the Urban Play Trail.

With challenges and play to be completed along the way, the Urban Play Trail is for people of all ages and has been made to create fun and connection.

Gap Filler’s urban play co-ordinator Kate Finnerty said people needed more play in their lives, and she hoped the play trail would catch the eye of central city workers.

People walking home from work might see something playful that switched their “flow space” – going from focusing on work to creative play, she said.

Finnerty said as well as attracting people into the city centre, urban play boosts connections between people, and improves creativity and physical and mental health.

“It’s for people to make time in their lives to have a bit of fun with each other.

“Play is unique, you could find yourself dancing with complete strangers, or the poetry space is a quiet space that could prompt more [conversation] between people.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff In time for the school holidays, the Urban Play Trail will bring the public into the city centre. (File photo)

The Christchurch City Council announced last year it would give Gap Filler $250,000 over three years.

Now in its second year, Finnerty said they were looking at expanding the play even more by doing an urban play festival.

”It would be a bit like the buskers festival, but instead people would be participating more and play installations would keep going,” she said.

One of the play invitations on the trail includes coming up with another play discovery.

“We are asking people to come into the office and share some of their own play discovery ideas that could be used in the next map,” Finnerty said.

The 2023 Christchurch Walking Festival and Urban Play Trail begins on April 8 in time for school holidays and goes for two weeks.

To play, download the map from gapfiller.org.nz, or pick one up from Pae Tākaro HQ (153 High St) or Tūranga.