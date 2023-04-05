Liquid waste allegedly discharged in Christchurch suburb

People and animals are warned to keep out of any waterways in the area of Wigram Retention Ponds and any water channels in the Curletts Rd area. (File photo)

Liquid waste has allegedly been discharged to land where it could enter local waterways in the Christchurch suburb of Wigram.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) responded to the incident at a business on Blenheim Rd where the liquid material was discharged about 5.30pm on Wednesday.

An ECan spokesperson said people and their animals should keep out of waterways in the Wigram Retention Ponds (at the A&P showgrounds), the Curletts Rd area, the Lunns Rd area, and the stretch of the Heathcote River near those sites.

People were asked to call 0800 765 588 if they saw any affected wildlife, but were asked to not touch the animals.

A further update was expected on Thursday.