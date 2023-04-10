Flooding in Christchurch impossible to fix, report warns

Newport St in Avondale, Christchurch, is often flooded and residents are fed up.

Flooding on Christchurch properties and streets is impossible to fix and residents will just have to accept it, a council report warns.

The Christchurch City Council has spent $300 million reducing the flood risk across the city since 2010, mostly around the Flockton St area and along the Heathcote River, where water was regularly seeping into people’s homes.

But there are still several low-lying areas across the city, mostly along river catchments, where properties and roads flood regularly, but a council report says it is not possible to resolve all aspects of flood risk, particularly in older areas.

“It is not possible to fix flooding and some level of flood risk would be present even if investment were significantly increased,” it says. “There will always be a bigger flood event, or areas that cannot be practicably remedied.”

READ MORE:

* Christchurch council ditches Heathcote River stopbank project

* No quick fix for flooding issues on Christchurch's Edgeware Rd

* Christchurch will spend another $220 million in its fight against flooding

* Christchurch's flood defence system nearly overwhelmed in storm

* $31 million Cashmere Dam to ease Heathcote river flooding



It is not practicable to engineer our way out of all levels of risk, the report says.

The council decided last week to develop a prioritised list of works, but staff warned the scale of the task limited the council’s ability to address all areas at pace and significant time would be needed to complete all the work.

The report says the council and community may have to accept that some surface water ponding and private property flooding could not be addressed through physical work, particularly as the climate changed.

Supplied Tenby Pl residents say it is difficult to leave their homes when the street floods.

This is not what residents in flood-affected areas will want to hear, especially those in Avondale’s Tenby Place and Newport St, who pleaded with the council on Wednesday to resolve their flooding issues.

Almost a dozen residents attended the meeting and told the council their road started to flood after just a couple of hours of rain. Sometimes the water took two days to recede.

They join a long list of other residents who have asked for similar action over recent years, including those living in Brooklands and Spencerville, Edgeware and Woolston.

Heidi Oudemans​, of the New Tenby Action Group, said there were days when residents were unable to leave their properties because water stretched across the street and footpaths.

In some cases the water would reach people’s doorsteps.

Another resident said his wife started work in the early hours of the morning and they worried about sinkholes appearing in the road.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Heavy rain has caused flooding around the Heathcote River in Christchurch.

Mayor Phil Mauger said he believed the Tenby Place problem was something to do with an outlet into the drain at Porritt Park.

He said the council would get a report done and come back to the residents.

The council identified in 2020 that pipe network upgrades were needed to reduce flooding in that area, at a cost of $1.7m, but the work has yet to be put on budget.

It sits with 29 other projects, listed by the council, needed to reduce flood risk across the city, but they have also yet to be funded.

About $14m of work was in the budget to carry out several small works, before 2031, in areas including McCormacks Bay, Bishopdale, Riccarton, Heathcote Valley, Hoon Hay, Shirley, Cashmere and Redcliffs. The $14m figure did not include budgets for larger flood management schemes including the upper Heathcote storage areas.

The report said the council’s plan was to direct stormwater into areas where it was likely to cause the least damage.

“The intention is to have stormwater on roads and in parks before properties and houses.”

Funding has been included in the council’s 2023-24 budget to conduct stormwater modelling across the city to identify priority areas.

The council has poured millions of dollars into building a series of stormwater basins in the upper Heathcote catchment. It has also bought properties along the Heathcote at risk of above floor flooding.