Central Christchurch church site sold for new housing development

The St Luke’s site, with the former vicarage, now in private ownership, in the background. The land has been sold for housing development.

New housing will be built on the former St Luke’s church site in central Christchurch, until recently home to the 185 Empty Chairs installation created in remembrance of earthquake victims.

The site, on the corner of Manchester and Kilmore streets, housed St Luke’s from 1860. The 1906 stone church on the site was demolished in 2011 due to earthquake damage.

Peter Majendie’s white chairs installation was on the land for two years until the lease expired last week. The chairs were given away to members of the public last weekend.

Housing development company Growcott Freer Property Ltd has now bought the land for an undisclosed price from the Anglican Diocese of Christchurch. The 3029m² property has a rating valuation of $4.24 million.

The diocese decided in 2021 to close the parish rather than relocate or merge it.

The cash from the sale will go towards the $158m repair of the Anglican Cathedral, a project partly funded with public money.

Christchurch Anglican Bishop Peter Carrell said they wanted housing on the land but did not feel equipped to embark on a social housing project themselves.

“While some social housing providers initially expressed interest, none came forward with an offer.

“The diocese wanted a sale that would lead to positive social impact investment and we believe Growcott Freer will meet that objective.”

Real estate agent Courtney Doig, of Colliers, said they received seven offers for the site.

Growcott Freer’s current housing developments are complexes of terraced homes in Merivale, Addington, Bishopdeale, and Gracefield Ave in the central city.

It has previously completed about 10 developments in the central city and suburbs.