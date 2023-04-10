City Mission op shop to reopen in new home close to mission hub

Christchurch City Mission’s Central City op shop is reopening just around the corner from the community hub on Tuesday.

The op shop will provide a new opportunity for shoppers to find that secret secondhand bargain, and others to buy the clothes and goods their families need at prices they can afford. The new site will also be selling Thrive Community Café's popular $9.50 frozen meals.

“Many people enjoy thrifting and using op shops as a way to pick up quality used goods at very affordable prices, and they support the idea of re-using goods, recycling goods, and finding amazing bargains,” city missioner Corinne Haines said.

Haines also said the affordable clothes at the Central City op shop are “incredibly important” for people who can't afford to shop anywhere else and for families who are trying to feed themselves on $50 a week.

“For families who are having even greater struggles who are referred to us or assessed by us, we can provide vouchers which let them choose clothes and care packs,” she said.

The opening of the store on 250 Barbadoes St represents a homecoming after being located on Tuam St for the last 18 months while the City Mission site was being redeveloped.

Stuff The new site will provide a brighter opportunity for shoppers to find secret bargains.

The op shop was supposed to return to the front of the City Mission’s new Foodbank building but with more space needed, Haines leased a site as close as possible to the mission.

“We wanted the op shop to be as close as possible to all our other services because it is an important part of how we work and engage with our community,” she said.

“We need the shop close to our Foodbank, addiction counselling services, our day programmes, emergency shelter accommodation, and our very special Thrive Community Café where everyone can afford to mix and eat and drink together.”

The City Mission is expecting a big flow of people to go to and from the mission's main complex and the op shop once it opens on Tuesday.