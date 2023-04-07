More odour possible from fire-damaged wastewater plant as cooler weather begins

New aerators on the Christchurch wastewater treatment plantâs oxidation ponds will help minimise odours by churning more oxygen into the wastewater.

Sixteen new aerators will start working on the Christchurch wastewater treatment plant’s oxidation ponds from next week to help minimise odours over winter.

Two critical buildings, known as trickling filters, were significantly damaged at the treatment plant when a fire broke out on November 1, 2021. The damage led to a putrid poo-like stench that hung over east Christchurch for months.

It was bad enough to cause nausea, headaches, worsening asthma, and disturbed sleep for residents – and some were later paid $200 compensation by the city council.

Operations manager Adam Twose said once connected, the 11 new vertical shaft and five new disc aerators would churn more than 300kg of oxygen into the first pond’s wastewater every hour.

“The higher levels of oxygen should improve the biological health of the pond and see better-quality wastewater then flow through the pond network,” he said.

“Contractors will begin commissioning and testing the first aerators next week, and this process will take a couple of weeks to complete.”

Wastewater treatment plant staff monitoring the ponds’ biological health were noting changes in the water quality, Twose said.

Christchurch City Council/Supplied The fire-damaged trickling filters at the Christchurch City Council's Bromley wastewater treatment plant, pictured on July 13, 2022.

“While the biological oxygen demand – the loading on the ponds – hasn’t increased dramatically, the colder temperatures, rain, and reduced sunlight hours are beginning to lower the ponds’ dissolved oxygen levels.”

Although the plant’s temporary treatment process continued to work well, cooler, dry weather was forecast next week, which could lead to less ideal conditions for the ponds’ health, Twose said.

Linwood resident Henrietta Hall said she was walking down her driveway when she noticed a faint sewage smell on Thursday.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Damaged by a fire in November 2021, the Christchurch Wastewater Treatment Plant in Bromley produced a stench plaguing nearby residents. Video published in July 2022.

“I could smell it faintly, and I just thought ‘Oh no here we go again’.”

Hall said it was not strong enough to close the windows and stay inside, but with the easterly winds that were blowing, she definitely noticed the pong.

The smell was getting better though, and communication from authorities had improved a lot, she said.

Twose said Pond 1 at the plant currently had a “red” classification, meaning its water quality was poor and there was a “high probability that it will emit odours”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Henrietta Hall, pictured at home last year, says there’s still odour coming from the damaged wastewater plant, but it’s getting better.

“Treatment plant staff have reported a slight increase in odour in the immediate vicinity of Pond 1, and some haze on the water surface where we know there are greater accumulations of sludge on the bottom of the pond,” he said.

“When we turn on the aerators, it’s possible there will also be some initial localised odour as this sludge is disturbed. We’ll mitigate any potential effects this has on the local community by taking weather and wind direction into account as we begin commissioning the aerators.”

More information on the wastewater fire recovery project can be found on the council’s website.