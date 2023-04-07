Person seriously injured in crash between car and cyclist
Two people have been injured, one seriously, after a crash involving a car and a cyclist in Christchurch.
The crash happened on Harrow St, Phillipstown, and was reported to police about 3.30pm on Friday.
It involved a car and a cyclist, a police spokesperson said.
St John assessed and treated two people, one in moderate condition and another in a serious condition, a spokesperson said.
The person in serious condition was taken to Christchurch Hospital, they said.