Person seriously injured in crash between car and cyclist

The crash happened in Harrow St, in the Christchurch suburb of Phillipstown. (File photo)

Two people have been injured, one seriously, after a crash involving a car and a cyclist in Christchurch.

The crash happened on Harrow St, Phillipstown, and was reported to police about 3.30pm on Friday.

It involved a car and a cyclist, a police spokesperson said.

St John assessed and treated two people, one in moderate condition and another in a serious condition, a spokesperson said.

The person in serious condition was taken to Christchurch Hospital, they said.