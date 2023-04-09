Armed man wanted for dairy robbery may be linked to two other robberies - police

This man is wanted after an alleged aggravated robbery at a Christchurch store on Sunday morning.

A man was armed with a gun and a hatchet when he robbed cash, cigarettes and tobacco from a Christchurch dairy, the store’s owner says.

The robbery happened at the Metro Mart on Normans Rd, Strowan, about 10.55am on Sunday.

Shop owner Saroj Jeram said a friend was behind the till when the offender came in with a hatchet and a gun.

Her friend was really brave and was doing OK after the incident, she said. The man did not touch her friend, but did threaten her.

He stole the store’s weekend takings and filled up a supermarket bag with cash and cigarettes, Jeram said.

Her family had owned the store since 1991 and had never had any problems before.

“It’s shocking,” she said.

Police said they wanted to hear from anyone who was near Normans Rd on Sunday morning and may have witnessed the aggravated robbery or seen anything suspicious.

Supplied This man stole cash, cigarettes and tobacco.

“Police would like to identify the man pictured in the CCTV images,” they said in a statement.

Meanwhile, police are investigating two other recent incidents in Christchurch and are exploring whether the Normans Rd robbery is connected.

One of those incidents was an aggravated burglary at a Cashmere business about 9.50pm on April 8.

The other was an aggravated robbery at a St Martins store on March 25. Paper Tree book store, which also serves as an NZ Post and Kiwibank shop in St Martins, had at least $600 stolen from the till in that incident, the store manager, who did not want to be named, said earlier.

NZ POLICE/Supplied A security camera image of an armed offender who allegedly robbed the Kiwibank and Paper Tree book store in St Martins, Christchurch, on March 25.

Staff were left shaken after being confronted by a man holding a gun in one hand and a knife in the other, and wearing a cycle helmet and a face mask, she said.

Police said they were continuing to make inquiries into the incidents and whether there were any links with Sunday’s aggravated robbery on Normans Rd.

Anyone with information is asked to phone police on 105 and quote file number 230409/5290, or can anonymously call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.