Teenage hiker found after two nights alone in Arthur's Pass National Park

Missing tramper Vaea, 18, was last seen in the Arthur’s Pass National Park area on Sunday wearing red shorts over grey pants, a green Hunting and Fishing shirt, a blue hat and tramping boots.

A teenage hiker who was missing for two nights in the bush after he became split from his tramping group has been found after rescue efforts.

A search and rescue operation was under way on Tuesday to find an 18-year-old named Vaea who had been missing in Arthur’s Pass National Park since 3pm Sunday.

Police were notified that Vaea had become separated from his group on Monday night.

“A tramper had not arrived at a pick-up point as scheduled,” a police spokesperson said.

Police confirmed Vaea was found “safe and well” before 1pm on Tuesday.

Before he went missing, Vaea was last seen near the Casey Hut in the Poulter River Track area in Arthur’s Pass.

He was wearing red shorts over grey thermal pants, a green Hunting and Fishing short-sleeved fleece over a long-sleeve shirt, a dark blue hat and tramping boots.

Search and rescue teams in the North Island were also looking for two teenage boys who failed to return from a hunting trip on Monday.

The pair were found by a search and rescue team just after midday on Tuesday and were winched from the bush by a Defence Force helicopter. They appeared to be uninjured.