Anzac Day dawn service returns to Cathedral Square for first time since quakes

RSA stalwart Jim Lilley has been one of the key figures pushing for the ANZAC service to return to Cathedral Square.

Christchurch’s Anzac Day dawn service will return to Cathedral Square this year for the first time since the earthquakes.

The move back to the heart of the city was a significant one, Christchurch Memorial Returned and Services Association past president Jim Lilley said.

Since the earthquakes most of the city’s Anzac Day dawn services have been held at Cranmer Square, but in 2020 and 2022 when they were cancelled due to Covid-19.

Coming back to the square was another step forward in the city’s reconstruction following the earthquakes, Lilley said.

“It’s quite a significant thing to be back in the heart of the city.

It will also be the first time since before the quakes that the wider public can show their respects in front of the newly restored Citizens’ War Memorial.

The memorial has previously been hidden behind fences guarding the Cathedral restoration.

Over the past two years, the memorial has been repaired and was moved about 50m to where the police kiosk used to be. It was moved to make way for the restored Christ Church Cathedral and a new visitors’ centre.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Princess Anne visits Christchurch's Cathedral Square for a rededication of the Citizens' War Memorial.

Lilley, who has been involved in the reinstatement of the memorial, said it was looking “resplendent” and was a credit to the stonemasons who had worked on it.

“They had a lot of pride in what they were doing.”

The memorial was rededicated by Princess Anne during her visit in February.

The memorial was somewhere locals and visitors could acknowledge those who had given their lives for New Zealand, Lilley said.

Christchurch City Council The cross is put back on top of Christchurch's historic Citizens' War Memorial, marking a significant milestone in its reinstatement.

“I see it as their headstone at home.”

The Christchurch City Council is expecting more than 15,000 people to attend the dawn service, which starts at 6.30am.

Veterans will meet at the Worcester Blvd and Oxford Tce at 6.15am on April 25 before parading to the traditional service, led by the New Zealand Army Band.

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger will join representatives of New Zealand’s armed forces in laying wreaths during the service.

It will end with the playing of The Last Post, a minute’s silence, and the New Zealand anthem.

Later that day, the Transitional Cathedral in Latimer Square will host the 10am citizens’ service.

Proposed road closures are set for Oxford Tce and the entrance to Cathedral Square off Colombo St from 4am.

Other Anzac Day services to be held around Christchurch and Banks Peninsula include: Papanui RSA, 9.30am; New Brighton cenotaph, Marine Pde, 10am; Heathcote War Memorial, 6.15am; Lyttelton War Memorial, 10am; Templeton RSA, 11am; Sumner RSA Memorial Gates, 11am; Akaroa War Memorial; 11.30am; Little River Community Centre, 9.30am; and Halswell War Memorial/Domain, 9am.