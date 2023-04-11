Further delays possible for Metro Sports project after company liquidation

The metro sports building, called the Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre, is due to open in early 2025.

The troubled metro sports facility in Christchurch could be delayed even further after one of the companies working on the $317m project went into liquidation.

Benmax NZ, the company working on mechanical systems like air conditioning for the building, went into liquidation last week.

The company was also working on the new Te Kaha stadium in Christchurch, but project leaders said the liquidation would not impact on the planned completion date of April 2026.

However, a spokesperson for Crown rebuild agency Ōtākaro Limited warned the liquidation could further delay the metro sports project, which is known as Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre.

“It is reasonable to expect this will disrupt the construction programme, but we are awaiting an update from [main contractor] CPB on the likely implications, so we can update stakeholders,’’ he said.

“Benmax was about three quarters of the way through its work on Parakiore. It had substantially completed the installation of all the ductwork, pipework and major mechanical plant.

“It was underway with the finishing work that follows plastering in the courts building at the time of liquidation. Similar work was yet to get underway in the aquatics building. Benmax would have had personnel onsite through the remainder of the build to commission the systems as construction progressed.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Parakiore is planned to have a 10-lane, 50m pool with 1000 seats for spectators, a diving pool and five hydroslides.

The metro sports project has been beset with delays and cost rises. Late last year, the Australian contractor building the long-delayed and over-budget project, CPB Contractors, made six claims for an extra $212 million to deliver the project.

But the Government disputes the claim and says it won’t delay the opening any further.

The centre was initially set to be completed in late 2021 and cost $301m, but is now expected to be completed in spring 2024 and open in early 2025 at a cost of at least $317m.

The facility will have a 10-lane, 50m pool with 1000 seats for spectators, a diving pool, five hydroslides, and several indoor courts for various sports.

Work first started at the site, on the corner of Moorhouse Ave and Antigua St, in August 2018.

Peter Meecham Workers at the metro sports facility in central Christchurch last week.

Te Kaha stadium project delivery chief executive, David Kennedy, said Benmax was appointed by the main contractor, BESIX Watpac, to deliver mechanical services for the stadium.

“Although this sub-contractor had begun some detailed design work, the delivery of this work on-site was not scheduled to begin for at least six months, and BESIX Watpac believes the works can be delivered without impacting the opening date.”

Benmax’s liquidator, Brenton Hunt of Insolvency Matters, said it was too early to say how much the company owed creditors. He said his first liquidator’s report could be complete by the end of the week.

“I am still getting information from Australia,’’ he said.