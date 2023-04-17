Man returns book 20 years overdue after library fines scrapped

A book 20 years overdue is one of many returned to Christchurch city libraries since it abolished fines a year ago, but the overall impact of the new policy is less clear.

Christchurch City Council says public feedback has been “overwhelmingly positive” since it stopped charging people for overdue library items in March 2022.

Membership numbers have increased 10% a “one year on” staff report states.

But the report does not mention membership numbers also increased 10% the year before fines were wiped, and 9% the year before that.

There is also no data available to show how many of those new members had used the library previously or how many returned due to fines being removed.

There appears to be only anecdotal evidence.

Council acting head of libraries and information Erica Rankin​ said feedback from customers had indicated “relief, joy and delight” in being able to use the library again after many years of not being able to access services due to owing fines.

“From a staff perspective, conversations with customers have moved from what was negative interactions into really positive ones.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff City councillor Sara Templeton says the public reaction to abolishing library fines has been positive.

The report, to be discussed at council this week, said borrowing numbers had increased 4.2%, but only some of that could be attributed to the removal of fines. It does not say how much.

One figure that is clear, is that the number of overdue items has increased from 4.6% (8592) to 10% (19,245).

When asked if that was a concern, Rankin said customers were choosing to keep items for longer, with people returning the books before they were 28 days overdue.

Once a book is 28 days overdue, it is classed as lost and the customer is charged for the replacement cost of the book and a processing fee. They are also prevented from borrowing more items, until the book is returned or the fee paid.

If the book is returned, the fee is removed and full borrowing privileges returned.

The council wiped $82,500 worth of historical fine debt in March last year. The total debt now owed by library users for the last 18 months is $149,396, just $31,403 less than the $180,799 it was for the 18 months prior to February 2022, before the fines were wiped.

In 2021, Christchurch city councillor Sara Templeton called for the council to ditch library fines and wipe any historic debt. The bid came to fruition in 2022.

Library revenue was lower than what was projected. It expects to receive $522,956 in the year to June 30 – $246,501 less than the $769,457 it estimated.

Cr Sara Templeton, who pushed for the council to abolish the fines, said one year’s worth of data was not enough to get a full picture of the impact of no fines.

Some people were still not aware the council was not charging for overdue books, she said.

She said she had also received overwhelmingly positive feedback from library users. People have contacted her to say they had been back to the library for the first time in years because fines were abolished.

One of those allowed to borrow books again, is the man who returned Classic Curries after 20 years.

Rankin said the man had misplaced the book at the time it was due back and did not want to pay the fine before going overseas. On his return home, he was given the book by a family member, and returned it to the library.

“The customer was overjoyed that there was no fine involved and he could use the library again. He also commented ‘I don’t even like curries that much’.”

At least 12 other councils across New Zealand also no longer charge overdue library fines, including Auckland, Nelson, Hutt City, Carterton, Waikato, and Christchurch’s neighbours Selwyn and Waimakariri.