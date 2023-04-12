Company involved in troubled Christchurch sport facility owes more than $4.5m

A liquidation report reveals $4.5m is owed to creditors by Benmax NZ, a company working on Christchurch’s new metro sports centre.

A company working on the troubled Christchurch sports facility owes more than $4.5 million to creditors, according to the latest liquidators report.

Benmax NZ, the company supplying mechanical systems like air conditioning for the metro sports facility, Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre, went into liquidation earlier this month.

A recent Insolvency Matters Liquidators First Report shows an estimated $4m is owed to unsecured creditors, including Otakaro Ltd and CPD Contractors, while preferential creditors' debt is estimated at $544,000. That includes $169,000 in unpaid staff wages and holiday pay and $375,000 to Inland Revenue PAYE and GST.

The company is one of a number of contractors working on the project, which has been fraught with delays since work began in August 2018.

READ MORE:

* Further delays possible for Metro Sports project after company liquidation

* Delayed by years, over budget - now the ground at Christchurch's metro sports facility has sunk

* Australian contractor seeks extra $212m on metro sports project

* Approval needed to get workers into NZ for metro sports centre build



Benmax NZ was also working on the new Te Kaha stadium in Christchurch, but project leaders told Stuff earlier this month the liquidation would not impact on the planned completion date of April 2026.

However, a spokesperson for Crown rebuild agency Ōtākaro Limited warned the liquidation could further delay the metro sports project.

“It is reasonable to expect this will disrupt the construction programme, but we are awaiting an update from [main contractor] CPB on the likely implications, so we can update stakeholders,” he said.

Ōtākaro Ltd Roof trusses go up at Christchurch's long-awaited Metro Sports Facility. (First published October 2020)

“Benmax was about three quarters of the way through its work on Parakiore. It had substantially completed the installation of all the ductwork, pipework and major mechanical plant.

“It was under way with the finishing work that follows plastering in the courts building at the time of liquidation. Similar work was yet to get under way in the aquatics building. Benmax would have had personnel onsite through the remainder of the build to commission the systems as construction progressed.”

According to the report, the reasons for the insolvency included delayed construction projects awarded before or during the early stages of Covid, unexpected inflationary increases in material costs, ongoing supply chain issues, and labour shortages, seeing project margins eroded, directly impacting the business's financial position.

The report said despite the company’s best efforts “and a significant financial investment into the business by shareholders, the company could not overcome the challenges”.

“The directors sought professional advice and decided to liquidate the company.”

The sports centre has had numerous delays and cost rises.

ÅtÄkaro Limited Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre has been fraught with delays, and it is not yet known if Benmax NZ’s liquidation will delay the opening.

Late last year, the Australian contractor building the long-delayed and over-budget project, CPB Contractors, made six claims for an extra $212 million to deliver the project.

But the Government disputes the claim and says it won’t delay the opening any further.

The centre was initially set to be completed in late 2021 and cost $301m, but is now expected to be completed in spring 2024 and open in early 2025 at a cost of at least $317m.

The completion date of the liquidation was expected to be within a 24-month period according to the Liquidators First Report.