Indian man allegedly killed by punch was in New Zealand to visit son and grandson

The Sikh Society is raising money to help the family of an Indian man allegedly murdered in Christchurch.

The family of a “gentleman” killed in Christchurch want to take his body home to India to ensure he can complete his last rites.

The man, aged in his 50s, died in hospital after allegedly being punched by a 31-year-old Spreydon man on Linwood Ave, near Linwood Park, about 7.30pm on Friday.

The victim had travelled to New Zealand from India with his wife to visit their son and grandson.

Jitender Sahi, of the South Island New Zealand Sikh Society, said ACC would help the man’s family get his body home to “complete his last rites in India” – a series of religious and compassionate events.

The funds raised by the community would help cover his family’s flights and other expenses

Sahi said the community had lost “a gentleman”.

“You can’t expect this to happen in Canterbury.

“We are obviously very sad... It's a big shock, its very difficult.”

The man’s family was overwhelmed by the support they had received so far, Sahi said, including $15,000 raised on a Givealittle page in just one night.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The man died in hospital after an alleged confrontation near Linwood Park in Christchurch on Friday.

“Cantabrians are so generous... it’s not just the Indians, its Cantabrians and Kiwis with so many messages of support.”

Christchurch’s Indian community was feeling “cautious” following the alleged murder, Sahi said.

Police were expected to speak at the Gurudwara Singh Sabha Christchurch temple this weekend to reassure members, he said.

Stuff understands that, after a confrontation near Linwood park, the accused allegedly punched the victim once, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

Police are yet to name the man who died, citing the potential for the coroner to suppress his name.

The 31-year-old accused was initially charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and was then charged with murder after the victim died.

He was granted interim name suppression by Judge Jane McMeeken on Tuesday, entered no plea and was remanded in custody.

“I want to thank New Zealand police for all the efforts they have done... We have full faith in the New Zealand legal system,” Sahi said.

The accused will next appear in court on April 28.