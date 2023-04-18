Three Waters: Does Christchurch have an even worse deal than before?

The Government unveiled tweaks to Three Waters last week.

ANALYSIS: The Government may have reset Three Waters, but the story for Christchurch is much the same.

Last week, the Government unveiled changes to its controversial overhaul of managing drinking, waste, and storm water infrastructure.

It announced the number of new water entities would increase from four to 10, every council would be represented in the governance structure, and a $1.5 billion sweetener for councils was now off the table.

By enacting those changes, a large urban area like Christchurch has seemingly lost out.

READ MORE:

* Funding pulled for 'better-off' projects during Three Waters reset

* Councils 'appalled' and 'surprised' at being left in the dark over $1.5b water reform funding cuts

* Extra water entities in Three Waters plan will cost some households $2300

* Government quietly withdraws $1.5b promised to councils in Three Waters reset



The city’s water bills will be more expensive than the original plan envisioned – and the city’s power over the entity now looks even weaker. Also, with the sweetener gone, Christchurch will be $92 million poorer.

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger said on Monday that he did not think the changes were worse for the city, but he also did not have much enthusiasm.

“I wouldn’t say worse, it’s probably much the same,” he said.

It strikes a far different tone to Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty, who remarked last week that he ticked enough boxes for councils to be “comfortable and satisfied”.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty were in Greytown, Wairarapa on Thursday, April 13, 2023, to announce a change to the Government's "Three Waters" reforms, including a change of the policy's name.

McAnulty said he believed he had “nailed” the changes.

Mauger said he got on well with McAnulty, but remarked that he was given “a hand grenade with the pin pulled out”.

The Government’s tweaks mean Christchurch consumers will pay more for their water in the long run.

A previous government analysis for the four-entity model found that by 2051, an average Christchurch water bill would be $1640.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty, left, was given “a hand grenade with the pin pulled out”, according to Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger.

That analysis has now been refreshed, and it shows a 2054 water bill will be $2470 – a jump of 50%.

While some of the change is due to inflation, it has also risen because the South Island is now being served primarily by two entities instead of one, so some efficiencies of scale have been lost.

The decision to give every council a seat at the governance table is also going to dilute Christchurch’s influence in decision-making, though this may still be subject to change.

Under the previous proposal, Christchurch had at least one seat in a co-governed group that was limited to 12 or 14 people.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Mauger, left, says the reset of Three Waters is “much the same”.

Now Christchurch could be stuck with one seat at 26-person table.

The reason for the expansion is to accommodate one representative from the 13 councils that are part of the new Canterbury-West Coast entity. The group is also co-governed, so with 13 council representatives, there will also be 13 iwi reps.

Mauger said there may be scope for Christchurch to have two seats.

Hamiora Bowkett, the executive director of the reform programme, said McAnulty was open to “alternative approaches”. There would be a short select committee process on these arrangements, he said.

Meanwhile, the Government’s decision to cut its $1.5b sweetener means Christchurch will no longer receive a helpful $91.8m funding boost that could have benefitted various projects.

After all, a previous contribution that was one third of that size went a long way, helping to fund security guards in the city and pay for the rebuild of South Library.

Mauger said although he was unhappy with the reforms, it was time to “get on with what we’ve got”.

Asked why he was not going to just keep opposing them, he said the reforms would not change now, so “jumping up and down in the corner” would not make a difference.

The only way they could change, he said, was through October’s general election.