New design being worked on after backlash against 'contentious' one-way plan

This is what the block of Lichfield St looks like at the moment.

A new design for a central Christchurch street is being prepared after developers criticised plans to make it one-way.

Developers Philip Carter and Shaun Stockman last month threatened to delay projects and stop investing in the city if a block of Lichfield St became one-way with a 10kph speed limit.

The one-way change was one of two options put forward for Lichfield St in a wider plan to upgrade the roads that surround the city’s new Te Kaha stadium. The other option was to essentially keep the status quo.

All feedback on the Lichfield St changes has been overseen by a hearings panel of five councillors.

The panel has now asked council staff to develop a new option that would keep Lichfield St two-way. This new option would also retain some features from the initial one-way proposal, such as the 10kph speed limit and the increased space for people and outdoor dining.

But, while the new option is being developed, it does not mean the one-way idea is out of the picture.

The panel must recommend to the full council which option to go with, and it could choose to recommend one of the original two options – or this new one.

The full council will then decide whether to accept or decline the panel’s recommendation.

Supplied This is an artist’s impression of the initial one-way option for Lichfield St.

Councillor Melanie Coker, who is chairing the hearings panel, said they asked for the new Lichfield St option because the street was “the most contentious part” of planned upgrades to roads around the stadium.

Coker described the new option as being “in between” the two that were consulted on last year.

It was important any design supported events at Te Kaha, improved safety, opened new opportunities for businesses, and was an attractive street for people to enjoy, she said.

Lichfield St would be one of two major pedestrian gateways to Te Kaha, Coker said, adding that large numbers of people must be able to walk safely between the stadium, the bus exchange, and the three car parking buildings in Lichfield St.

“The new option will still allow cars to travel from west from Madras St, which was seen as the major issue with [the one-way option].”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff This is the hearings panel that consists of five councillors, from left: Yani Johanson, Mark Peters, Sara Templeton, Tyrone Fields and Melanie Coker, who is the chairperson.

Coker said the panel did not yet have a favoured option.

Deliberations on which of the three options to recommend would start only once they had full information about the new option, including a safety audit, she said.

She expected to have this information by the end of the week.

Developer Shaun Stockman, who previously criticised the one-way street plans, said on Wednesday the new option was a good one and he would support it.

But, he said council staff should work on the design with property owners and businesses in the area. “Together we can get a good result.”

Christchurch City Council Christchurch's new stadium Te Kaha is starting to take shape, with new drone footage from the city council showing its enormous footprint.

Stockman said his problem with the one-way plan was that by removing parking, it excluded people who were elderly or disabled.

“We just want a balance, we want everyone catered for and a safe road,” he said.

Christchurch City Council transport planning and delivery manager Jacob Bradbury said council staff believed the new option was feasible and addressed “the future needs of the street”.

The safety audit was carried out and there were no major concerns, he said.

The new option had “generous outdoor dining space” that could be easily adapted to accommodate foot traffic from large events at the stadium.