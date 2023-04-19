Crashed truck blocking Christchurch highway to be cleared after 9pm

Delays are expected along Brougham St in Christchurch for the remainder of Wednesday until a rolled truck is cleared from a crash site.

A truck that rolled on Brougham St in Christchurch on Wednesday morning will continue to block the lane during afternoon and evening rush hour traffic.

One person sustained moderate injuries when a large truck rolled and ended up on its side in Waltham about 10.30am.

The single-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Brougham St (State Highway 76) and Ensors Rd.

The truck is not expected to be cleared from the site until after 9pm.

Until then, the truck is blocking one lane westbound.

Traffic was moving slowly in the area with delays already present on SH76 towards Lyttelton, Garlands Rd and Ferry Rd ahead of end-of-day rush commutes, Waka Kotahi warned.

Stuff One person sustained moderate injuries in the truck crash on Brougham St.

“These will get worse in the peak afternoon [and] early evening period,” Waka Kotahi manager Mark Pinner said.

“Please take an alternative route if you have to travel in the vicinity.”