Rhino, elephant and Edmund Hillary's tractor take to the sky for museum's $205m revamp

Sir Edmund Hillary’s modified Ferguson tractor, used in the Commonwealth Trans-Antarctic Expedition of 1955 to 1958, is removed from Canterbury Museum.

A rhino, an elephant, a giant globe and Edmund Hillary’s tractor are being craned out of Canterbury Museum ahead of a major revamp.

The museum has been removing its treasures from the Rolleston Ave building in central Christchurch since September as it prepares for a $205 million redevelopment.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Sir Edmund Hillary’s tractor (with which he reached the South Pole in 1958) is craned out of Canterbury Museum onto a truck.

On Friday morning, a stuffed rhino wrapped in packing material was craned out of the roof of the museum and taken away in a white van. The items are being taken to a secure off site storage facility for the duration of the five-year redevelopment.

Last week, the museum’s stuffed elephant was cut into smaller pieces so it could be removed from the building in pallet-sized pieces. An isolation tent was erected around the elephant and taxidermists had to wear full protection gear when the stuffed animal was dismembered. The measures were taken because of harmful chemicals historically used in taxidermy, including arsenic.

Supplied The taxidermied Indian elephant in Canterbury Museum’s mammal attic has been particularly challenging to extract. It was cut into pieces for the move and will be reassembled in the new museum.

The elephant, which has been in the museum’s collection since 1876, was moved into the attic in the 1990s. It was trapped in the attic when new floors were later built around the space.

A lightweight cast was made of the animal’s side to help guide museum staff when the elephant is reassembled and restored for display in the new museum.

A hole was also cut into the wall of the historic building last week so staff could remove the 1.5-tonne skull and jawbones of the museum’s Ōkārito blue whale skeleton.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A box is craned out of Canterbury Museum in preparation for five years of closure and a complete revamp of their building. Some 2.3m items need to be packed up and stored.

The whale skeleton – one of the largest in the world – will return to display in the atrium of the new museum.

Other treasured items to be removed by crane include Sir Edmund Hillary’s modified Ferguson tractor, which was used in the Commonwealth Trans-Antarctic Expedition of 1955 to 1958, a Tucker Sno-Cat Able vehicle used in the same expedition, and the giant globe that has been rotating in the museum since 1975.

The museum is on schedule to be empty by the end of April.

Peter Meecham/Stuff A stuffed rhino is loaded onto a truck after being craned out of Canterbury Museum on Friday morning.

Director Anthony Wright said it was exciting to see the large objects removed from the museum.

“We’ve been looking forward to this moment with excitement and a little trepidation since we embarked on our redevelopment journey,’’ he said.

“It’s a major milestone. Our team have planned meticulously so these treasures can be safely moved.”