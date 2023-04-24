Christchurch water supply 'potentially non-compliant' under new rules

Despite the compliance issues, the Christchurch City Council says the risk is no greater than under the previous rules.

Christchurch’s water supply is potentially non-compliant with new drinking water rules and may take more than five years to bring up to standard.

The Christchurch City Council says the “potential non-compliances” are “technical in nature” and largely due to new rules that came into effect in November. It says the risk to people is no greater than under the previous rules.

The issue comes as it is revealed that the council’s three waters department is $2.5 million over budget for operational costs and staff costs.

Stuff asked the council if the costs issue had contributed to three waters boss Helen Beaumont being mysteriously away from work.

Acting three waters boss Brent Smith said in a statement: “The chief executive is out of town on a conference and is unable to comment.”

Beaumont and general manager Jane Davis have been off work since February and the council has refused to say why.

The potential non-compliances were and blown budget were detailed in a report presented to councillors last week.

It listed 12 instances where the council thought the city’s water supply was potentially non-compliant with new rules from drinking water regulator, Taumata Arowai.

Smith said the new rules have a “completely different structure” from the old ones.

“The majority of the non-compliances are more technical in nature rather than actual risks to water safety.”

Eight of the 12 potential non-compliances are related to water supplies on Banks Peninsula. Smith said the council had already identified fixes to resolve six of those.

For example, a flow meter and source water quality meters have to be installed in Akaroa. In Birdlings Flat, a new filtration and chlorination set up will be designed and installed to replace existing equipment.

The other six instances on Banks Peninsula also have proposed solutions.

Smith said the council was still working out how much it would cost to introduce fixes throughout the water supply network.

He said $1.6m had been budgeted to fund required work on Banks Peninsula. This was on top of a project in Duvauchelle which would cost nearly $6m.

Smith said detailed planning and design for all the required infrastructure would take two to five years.

Blown budget

The report that went to councillors also said the operating costs of the three waters department were $1.2m over budget, while staff costs were $1.3m over.

When asked about this, Smith pointed to explanations provided in the report. It listed various reasons for the operating cost blowout, but also noted: “Generally tracking to forecast”.

For staff costs, the report said salaries and wages were over budget by $562,000 because pay rates were higher than the allowance and some new full-time employees had not been budgeted for.

Smith added that the department could not always accurately budget because some activities were reactive.

“For example a recent blown water main on Colombo Street cost over $80,000,” he said.

Smith said the cost was due to the main’s location and the complexity of the repair.