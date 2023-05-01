Day of play celebrates Christchurch's new identity

Brayden Currie on a very small bicycle took part in the Play Ōtautahi event showing off Christchurch’s new identity.

Just having fun was the name of the game in central Christchurch this weekend, as young and old alike threw themselves into events intended to showcase the city’s less serious side.

Play Ōtautahi was a programme of events at central city library Tūranga on Saturday. It was part of a campaign to launch a new identity for the city, and ensure time and space for play is valued.

Activities including face painting, weaving, a jokers class, Waka on Avon and a silent disco, all designed to cater to individual play styles, which people could identify by following a flow chart.

The library was abuzz as people came in to discover more about what shaped the city that was once considered “broken” by many, Christchurch NZ brand implementation manager Tracey Wilson said.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff May Dougan-Viskovic, 4, had her face painted as part of the many activities on offer, including weaving, a jokers class and a silent disco.

The city of ruins was “not this place anymore” she said, and showing off its new identity and what Christchurch had to offer was opening people’s eyes to the opportunities.

“Christchurch has kind of grown up.”

Kate Finnerty, urban play co-ordinator at Gap Filler which hosted the event with ChristchurchNZ, said play was for everybody.

“It’s not just for kids”.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Gap Filler chief play co-ordinator Kate Finnerty says play is for everyone, “not just for kids”.

Sports, gardening, exploring, innovating and creating were all aspects of play, she said.

“You can’t experiment without playing.”

“Play generally means you’re in a happy space and open to new ideas. More than ever we need to be open to really new ways of doing things.”

In recent research done for ChristchurchNZ as part of the development of new branding campaign for the city, residents identified lifestyle balance between work and play, and the interaction between people and the natural world, as among the city’s biggest drawcards.

ChristchurchNZ senior brand and marketing manager Sam Taylor said Saturday offered a chance for the community to learn more about their city and engage with the campaign.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Christchurch NZ senior brand & marketing manager Sam Taylor says there’s more to Christchurch now than being a garden city.

“To get people to engage with it and understand more about it and leave with a better sense of why this is the story being shared of our place and how they can connect to it.

”There’s a lot of history behind the garden city. The work that we did really made us unpack the idea that there’s more to our story than just the garden city, and how do we evolve that into a modern city for the 21st century and future of Christchurch.”

Jessie Perwick grew up in Christchurch and was at the library with her young family. She said she had returned to her hometown three years ago after being overseas for 10 years, and it was “different”.

”It’s a better city than it was.”

There were benefits in Ōtautahi for children and adults, she said, including “not much commuting, nice and green; and all the playgrounds – we follow the playground circuit”.