Tramper missing for nearly 24 hours found

A helicopter and land search and rescue dogs have resumed looking for a missing tramper in South Canterbury.

Police and land SAR had resumed a search for the missing tramper in South Canterbury, after the 29-year-old man was separated from his family about 1.30pm on Friday,area commander Inspector Vicki Walker said.

Walker said halfway along their intended route, the missing man, Shaun, decided not to push on. His group agreed that he would head back to the car, where his two companions would meet him after they finished the tramp.

The pair returned to the vehicle but there was no sign Shaun had made it back. They walked to a nearby property and called police at 6.30pm.

An organised search began in the early evening, focusing on the numerous tracks in the area, and continued until 4am, Walker said.

Police, alongside five volunteer search teams, LandSAR dogs and a helicopter resumed the search Saturday morning, Walker said.

“This is a very large area, and there are a number of tracks to check. Thankfully the weather conditions have been fine, though there is fog in the area this morning. Overnight temperatures dropped to 5C, so it will have been an uncomfortable night.”