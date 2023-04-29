12-year-olds, and teens, caught in relation to supermarket ramraid

Offenders break into two shops in Halswell on Saturday and a third supermarket was also targeted.

A group of girls as young as 12 have been caught in relation to a string of break ins and a ramraid in Christchurch in the early hours of Saturday.

A supermarket, fish and chip shop and dairy in Christchurch were all targeted by the alleged thieves.

A group of girls, two aged 12, one 14-year-old and one 15-year-old were caught at 10.15am on Saturday after a report about driving behaviour from a member of the public, a police spokesperson said.

They failed to stop when signalled by police and the vehicle was spiked near Lincoln. It came to a stop on Jack Hinton Dr.

Supplied Urban Seafood was broken into about 5.40am on Saturday following a ram raid at St Martins New World.

The 12-year-olds were spoken to while the other two will appear in Youth Court on related charges on May 2.

It’s the second time the fish and chip shop, Urban Seafood in Halswell, has been broken into in 18 months, co-owner Ramakoteswara Aburi said.

But this time the offenders left with nothing.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Ramakoteswara Aburi, co-owner of Urban Seafoods, says this is the second time he’s been targeted by thieves in 18 months.

He said CCTV footage captured two people breaking through the store’s glass front with what appeared to be a hammer at 5.40am on Saturday. The offenders went to the till, but it was empty, so the pair left with nothing, he said.

The previous time the store was broken into, he said they started clearing cash from the till, and since that experience, Aburi had ensured the till was always left empty when closing up for the night.

He said there was a “big mess” this time, including the shattered glass on the ground.

The neighbouring dairy, Oaks Village Foodmart had also been targeted, he said.

It’s also not the first time the dairy has been burgled following multiple ramraids in Christchurch, Prebbleton and Lincoln early one morning in August.

A ram raid at St Martins New World was also being investigated in connection with the fish and chip shop raid.

Police said a stolen Mazda Demio was used to gain entry to the Wilsons Rd supermarket at 4.45am, and the offenders left in a stolen Nissan Bluebird.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Thieves also broke the window of Urban Seafood’s neighbour, Oaks Village Foodmart where barriers only allowed them to make off with some ice creams, the owner said.

It was about an hour later that the same vehicle was used in the Urban Seafood break in.

Scene examinations would be carried out to determine what was taken, the spokesperson said.

Police want to reassure the community that this type of offending will not be tolerated.

Anyone with information that can assist police is asked to contact them on 105, referencing file number 230429/9455.