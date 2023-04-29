Christchurch fish and chip shop broken into for the second time in 18 months

Police are investigating a ramraid and attempted burglary that happened in the early hours of Saturday in Christchurch.

A supermarket and fish and chip shop in Christchurch were targeted by thieves in the early hours of the morning.

It’s the second time the fish and chip shop, Urban Seafood in Halswell, has been broken into in 18 months, co-owner Ramakoteswara Aburi said.

But this time the offenders left with nothing.

He said the CCTV footage captured two teens breaking through the store’s glass front with what appeared to be a hammer at 5.40am on Saturday. The offenders went to the till, but it was empty, so the pair left with nothing, he said.

The previous time the store was broken into, he said they started clearing cash from the till, and since that experience, Aburi had ensured the till was always left empty when closing up for the night.

He said there was a “big mess” this time, including the shattered glass on the ground.

The neighbouring dairy, Oaks Village Foodmart had also been targeted, he said.

It’s also not the first time the dairy has been burgled following multiple ramraids in Christchurch, Prebbleton and Lincoln early one morning in August.

A police spokesperson said a ram raid on St Martins New World was being investigated in connection with the fish and chip shop raid.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff The St Martins New World was targeted by a number of offenders who ramraided the supermarket in the early hours of Saturday morning with a stolen car.

They said a stolen Mazda Demio was used to gain entry to the Wilsons Rd supermarket at 4.45am.

Several offenders were believed to have been involved, leaving in a stolen Nissan Bluebird.

It was about an hour later that the same vehicle was used in the Urban Seafood break in.

Scene examinations will be carried out and enquiries are under way to locate the offenders and determine what was taken, the spokesperson said.

Police want to reassure the community that this type of offending will not be tolerated.

Anyone with information that can assist police is asked to contact them on 105, referencing file number 230429/9455.