$60m central Queenstown upgrade investigation after businesses flooded

Flooding being cleared from the Queenstown Night 'n Day store on Shotover St after rain on April 11.

The storm water design of a $60 million central Queenstown upgrade is under investigation after three businesses were inundated with floodwater.

Westwood Group executive director Tony Butson said the Mountaineer building on the corner of Beach St and Rees St had not been flooded for more than 20 years.

However, workers who arrived at the Night ’n Day store, Quicksilver and Kathmandu on the morning of April 11 found floodwater across the ground floor of the premises.

Supplied/Stuff Flood damage to the Queenstown Night 'n Day store on Shotover St after a rain fall on April 11.

The water damaged stock and fit outs, and the businesses were forced to close while cleaning up.

“It was a short, sharp rainfall during the night but not a lot of rain,” Butson said.

He contacted the Queenstown Lakes District Council and the alliance – the combined council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency group responsible for the work – immediately.

Butson called for a peer review of the engineering works and compensation, which they agreed to at the time, but he is yet to hear anything further.

A council spokesperson said the council and the alliance were now undertaking a review of the storm water system installed as part of the street upgrades.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Roadworks continue around the Mountaineer building in central Queenstown, which was flooded during rain last month.

“This will confirm the cause of the flooding and any further action required.

“The existing network is also under investigation to ensure that it is operating as it should.”

Compensation for losses would be an insurance matter and the council was not able to comment on it, the spokesperson said.

Butson believes new strip drains that replaced the traditional model of kerbs and sumps are to blame.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Strip drains have been installed along Beach St as part of a $60m central Queenstown upgrade, but one building owner fears they are not adequate to cope with heavy rain.

The water appeared to have flowed towards the building from Shotover St, Brecon St, Duke St and Beach St.

Previously it would roll into channels and into a sump, but now flows across the street and straight down towards Butson’s building.

He had raised concerns about the strip drains before the work started, but it was a very short consultation period, he said.

“On one hand I love the look and feel of the street works, but I don’t think the storm water [system] is fit for purpose.”

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Roadworks continue around the Mountaineer building in central Queenstown, which was flooded after an overnight rainfall on April 11.

The $60m street works have been controversial since they began in 2020, with $35m from the Crown Infrastructure shovel-ready fund.

The remainder was paid for by the council.

The upgrade includes reducing car traffic and increasing pedestrianisation, cycling connections and facilities in the town centre.

Many businesses have been concerned about the length of time it has taken for the works to be completed and the high level of disruption.

Supplied/Stuff Business owners were not impressed after their premises were flooded.

Butson said the Westwood Group, which owns several buildings in central Queenstown, was supportive of the works and understanding about how long it was taking.

“We’ve got to cut them some slack – they’re working in the middle of town – but we can’t cut them slack if it’s designed wrong,” he said.