'A waste of a life for $300': Man in 20s dies in crash after vehicle fails to stop for police in Dunedin

A man in his 20s has died after the vehicle he was in failed to stop for police, after a group stole $300 worth of beer from a bottle store in Dunedin.

Police were called to Bottle-O Hillside – Bathgate Park liquor store on Hillside Rd at 1.25am on Saturday to reports of a burglary.

When they arrived on the scene they located a vehicle of interest and as they attempted to stop it, it fled the scene, according to police.

Shortly afterward, the fleeing vehicle crashed on Melbourne St.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The crashed car, which fled after police found it near a liquor store. One man in his 20s died at the scene.

There were five occupants in the car, all aged in their 20s, according to police. One of them died at the scene, two were taken to hospital in serious condition, and one had minor injuries.

Bottle-O Hillside – Bathgate Park manager Michael Sumner said the building is monitored and he was alerted the store had been broken into.

“I arrived at 1.40am and there was two cops cars and a security guy there, and I could see there was minimal damage,” Sumner said.

“We looked through CCTV and police said they believed they had got them and there was an accident,” he said.

“I know they stole six crates of beer, worth around $300. What a waste of a life for $300.”

Sumner has had the store for around 18 months and this was the first successful break in.

“Upon watching the CCTV, I am not a forensic investigator, but by watching it, they knew where they were going and what they were doing,” he said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The fleeing car crashed in Melborune St Dunedin minutes are failing to stop for police.

“There was a hardened steel chain, and they knew what they were doing – they bought 90cm bolt cutters, which it called an international skeleton key.”

Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham said officers’ aim is to keep the community safe and an outcome like this is the “last thing anyone wants”.

“Incidents like this have huge impacts for everyone involved – those in the fleeing vehicle, as well as attending police,” Basham said.

“Our message to people is quite simple, if you are signalled to stop by police, then stop.”

Basham said a criminal investigation has begun, which is standard for incidents of this nature.

Police have also referred the matter to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

At the scene, crates of beer can be seen outside the late model silver car, which crashed into a property on Melbourne St in South Dunedin.

As specialist crash investigators were at the scene a power pole was supported by a large crane.