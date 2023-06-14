Christchurch residents urged to phase out copper after cylinders destroyed by council chlorination

Christchurch homeowner Andy Firth is annoyed that his copper cylinder was destroyed by chlorine in less than five years.

Christchurch residents have been urged to phase out copper water tanks after cylinders were destroyed by council chlorination and some manufacturers have refused to cover them under warranty.

Andy Firth said he replaced his copper hot water cylinder in 2019 in his house in Edgeware but it recently failed due to chlorine in the water.

“It hasn’t even lasted five years. The manufacturer won’t cover it under warranty because it’s a council problem,” he said.

Copper tanks are prone to pitting in Christchurch, a form of corrosion by chlorine which causes tiny holes. If pitting occurs, cylinders usually cannot be fixed and have to be replaced at a cost of about $2000.

Firth said he was frustrated to be left $2000 out of pocket for a new cylinder.

A University of Canterbury study in 2018 found chlorination was to blame for damaged hot water cylinders in Christchurch when more than 2000 cylinders were replaced in about four months.

The investigation was commissioned by Woolston manufacturer Superheat and headed by Professor Milo Kral to establish the cause of the sudden spike in cylinder failures, following the Christchurch City Council’s decision to add chlorine to the water supply in January 2018.

The council has been forced to reintroduce chlorine across the entire city following a draft decision last month by water regulator Taumata Arowai, declining its application for a chlorine exemption.

However, it will use about one-fifth of the dose that was used when chlorination began in 2018.

Plumber Glen Fifield said he had taken out five copper cylinders recently which were less than four years old. Three of the homeowners had been told their warranty was void because it was due to chlorination.

Superheat owner Trevor Edwards said the issue was much better now than in 2018. However, issues were arising about six months later in areas where chlorine was added to water.

“I would say the council should be liable,” he said.

However, the Disputes Tribunal has ruled the council did not have to pay for a man’s hot water cylinder after it was corroded by chlorine in 2020 and his insurer said it was clear the damage was the direct result of council “negligence”.

Kral said the anecdotal evidence of increased failure rates suggested that the change in chlorination, and possibly the way it was dosed, was related to the pitting failures, not chlorine by itself.

“I suspected that the presence of iron-rich debris/particles possibly rust at the bottom of the tanks was interacting with chlorine to cause a localised corrosion attack,” he said.

“Many cities have operated with chlorinated water for decades and not had such problems. Even in Christchurch, the conditions vary between different suburbs.”

The study was limited to a small sample of failed cylinders, so he proposed working with council engineers to investigate further.

“There was no willingness. I wondered why the city council did not anticipate a higher failure rate, which was also observed in Havelock North after they started chlorinating, and inform the public of what might happen,” he said.

Rheem general manager Mark McCutcheon said he had been working with Master Plumbers, suppliers, council and the regulator Taumata Arowai to spread the word that copper cylinders should be phased out in Christchurch.

“It’s a bit of a scientific mystery,” he said.

“It is only in Christchurch and Hastings, and in some areas of Christchurch more than others. It’s possibly something to do with the chemical makeup of the water. It’s not fully understood.”

The company stopped covering pitting in copper cylinders under warranty in Hastings in April 2022 but had no plans to do the same in Christchurch.

The issue was not as bad as it was in 2018, when the company’s Christchurch failure rates went “through the roof”.

He recommended people in Christchurch install enamel-lined or stainless steel cylinders for low pressure systems instead of copper.

Christchurch property manager Prudence Morrall said failing hot water cylinders was still an issue.

“We’re still consistently replacing hot water cylinders, but it’s not as bad as it was.

“In 2018 suppliers couldn’t keep up with demand, it was savage. When you turned on your tap it smelled like Pioneer Pool,” she said.

Christchurch City Council acting head of Three Waters Brent Smith said certain areas of the city, such as Cashmere, had been affected more than others.

“There are multiple factors that can lead to a hot water cylinder leaking, and then needing to be replaced.

“These include the chemical composition of the water, the age of the cylinder, the type of cylinder, whether there is any debris in the cylinder, and the particulars of the installation.”

Since the council started introducing chlorine to the remaining 20% of the city’s supply a few weeks ago it had not received any new complaints, he said.