Christchurch Southern Motorway blocked after car flips
A flipped car has caused northbound blockages on Christchurch's Southern Motorway.
Emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the motorway about 6pm on Friday, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.
No-one was trapped or injured as a result of the crash, the spokesman said.
There was limited traffic flow on the northbound lanes while the road was cleared, he said.
