Christchurch Southern Motorway blocked after car flips

A flipped car has caused northbound blockages on Christchurch's Southern Motorway.

Emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the motorway about 6pm on Friday, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

No-one was trapped or injured as a result of the crash, the spokesman said.

There was limited traffic flow on the northbound lanes while the road was cleared, he said.

