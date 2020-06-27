'Pathetic intervention' can't save 'wreck' of a Christchurch suburb, expert says

Christchurch city councillor James Daniels is buoyant about neglected New Brighton area, despite claims the suburb's new hot pools are a 'pathetic intervention'.

New Brighton is “disgusting” and a “wreck” and the millions of dollars spent on the hot pools and beachside playground will not reverse its fortunes, an economic expert says.

Dr Greg Clydesdale, a senior lecturer at Lincoln University, said Development Christchurch Ltd (DCL) had failed to identify and address the once thriving seaside suburb’s enduring problems despite working for years to overhaul them.

Clydesdale, who grew up in Dallington and Avonside, raised concerns in 2016 when he claimed New Brighton was a black hole into which "millions of dollars have been thrown with little effect”.

The-Press Dr Greg Clydesdale says the new saltwater pools will fail to rejuvenate New Brighton and systemic change is needed.

But the area’s councillor, James Daniels, said the criticism was unfair and that private investment over the past six months could be the “spark that will ignite the flame”.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch's new hot saltwater pools sell-out for opening weekend

* New Brighton's hot pools sell out for Queen's Birthday Weekend

* No rates increase will have an 'enormous impact' on Christchurch



“[Calling it a black hole] is like saying the glass is not just half-empty, it’s broken. I’m saying it’s half-full and we’re about to fill it up.”

The local community board is calling on the council to urgently start work on a fresh development plan for New Brighton, which would be led by Daniels and fellow councillor Phil Mauger and already had the support of Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

That plan would build on DCL’s New Brighton Regeneration Project, a long-term scheme to revitalise the commercial centre, improve public spaces and drive residential development.

Under the board’s proposal, money to extend Oram Ave to create a retail and hospitality area – currently unlikely to happen until late 2022 – would be brought forward into the annual plan to help rejuvenate the commercial centre.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Coastal councillor James Daniels is expected to lead fresh efforts to regenerate New Brighton.

“The biggest challenge for New Brighton is capital funding,” Daniels said. “That is difficult with the council because we’re constrained.

“There is private investment that is willing to put money into this area, and what we as a council need to do is support them and make it easier for them to establish their investment here.”

Clydesdale said systematic change was needed, and called for the area’s retail complex to be shrunk to make way for a smaller shopping centre and a new residential area.

He branded the new hot pools “a pathetic intervention by people who should never have been in that job”, and said DCL’s failure to solve New Brighton’s problems despite having $24 million at its disposal was “gross incompetence”.

“The glory days are not going to return. [Planners] have to imagine a totally different New Brighton that is a smaller seaside village, attractive but small and cosy.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff New Brighton's mall has long been in a sorry state, and plans to revamp it are still years away.

Daniels agreed the commercial heart needed to be “right-sized”. Work he said will take time but would be promoted under the new regeneration plan.

Criticism of DCL, which is being wound down, was also unfair, he said, as the organisation was only ever given money for operational costs and design work, rather than having capital to see projects through.

Yet the $11.2m council-funded He Puna Taimoana hot pools have proven a hit. It had 5915 guests by the end of Wednesday and was fully-booked for 26 consecutive days since opening at the end of May. The beachside playground revamped in 2017 had also been extremely popular.

DCL chief executive Rob Hall said the projects, along with a new surf lifesaving club, are expected to encourage private investment into the mall area.

“Anecdotally, we have heard some business owner comments noticing an increase in people to the mall since the pools were open.

“Equally, we’ve been working with a private investor and commercial property owner who says the development of the hot pools is a key reason for their further interest.

“The public investment has created momentum, but public money cannot do it all. The redevelopment of Brighton Mall also needs private commercial property owners and businesses to play their part in making the seaside village a great place to live, play, work and visit.”

The-Press He Puna Taimoana was a sell-out when it opened in May, but will it change New Brighton's fortunes?

Plans to revitalise the area’s commercial heart – which locals regard as a “festering sore”, New Brighton Residents’ Association chairman Brian Donovan told councillors this week – remain further down the track. The upgrade of Brighton Mall is currently scheduled for 2023.

“New Brighton has massive recreational visitor potential, and the signs are already evident due to local and council initiatives,” Donovan said.

“Sadly, looking across the road from the foreshore is the remnants of a once bustling retail catchment, declining unabated over the last 30 years.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff Local leaders hope plans to revitalise New Brighton's shopping heartland can be brought forward.

The association and the community board have both asked the council to consider relief on development contributions – charges on new developments that put fresh demand on a city’s infrastructure – to help entice private developers.

While those developers face hurdles, Daniels said investors are ready to pump money into the area, with an Auckland-based company having bought the Countdown supermarket site, two local investors ready to buy the New Brighton School site if DCL’s plans fall through, and a young developer revamping a site near the beach into a gin distillery.

“The glass isn’t half-empty, it’s half-full, and is being topped up as we speak.”