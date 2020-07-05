Two serious crashes in Canterbury

A motorcycle has crashed into a fence on North Parade in Richmond.

Police have reported two serious crashes in different parts of Canterbury only a short time apart.

At around 9:20pm Saturday night, emergency services were informed that a motorcycle had crashed into a fence on North Parade in the Christchurch suburb of Richmond.

One person is seriously injured, and the road has been closed to traffic.

Google Maps One of the crashes occured on a Christchurch-Akoroa Road intersection.

Only ten minutes later at 9:30pm, police were alerted that a car had been rolled in a crash on the corner of State Highway 75 (Christchurch-Akaroa Rd) and Graylees Rd.

One person has been seriously injured, and a lane has been close to traffic. Motorists should avoid the area if possible, or otherwise expect delays.

The details of both crashes have been passed on to the Serious Crash Unit.