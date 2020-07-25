Survivor City: Christchurch jobseekers face uncertain road as Covid crisis stretches on

Thousands of jobs will be lost in Canterbury due to the economic impact of Covid-19, experts believe.

Greater Christchurch has endured deadly earthquakes, wild fires, a terror attack and a global pandemic. In Survivor City, a series launching today, LIZ MCDONALD and STEVEN WALTON ask how the experiences of the last decade will shape our response to Covid-19.

Jobless numbers are soaring in Christchurch as the impact of the lockdown and the global pandemic brutalise the economy.

Experts say the end of the wage subsidies in September could lengthen job queues while others hope the growing numbers of entrepreneurial ex-pats returning home may breathe new life into the local economy.

The immediate future for the newly unemployed is uncertain and frightening.

Fresh out of New Zealand Broadcasting School in Christchurch, Finnian Murray was delighted to be offered a job during a radio internship in Dunedin.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Finnian Murray, aged 21, lost his radio job in Dunedin because of Covid. He's now back in Christchurch living with his parents and looking for work.

Murray, aged 21, had been at Mediaworks for three months when the broadcaster agreed to take him on permanently to help promote The Rock radio station. “I was stoked, I’d been absolutely loving the work,” he says.

Murray’s start date was April 1 but when the Covid lockdown arrived this was pushed back to July. And then, he learned it wouldn’t be happening at all.

“I was told they were planning to disestablish the role. That was a bit of a shock – I had been so confident it would go ahead.”

Soon afterwards Mediaworks announced 130 redundancies from its radio and television stations around the country, then reported a $25 million loss for the financial year.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Finnian Murray, aged 21, is looking for any job in the meantime.

Now back living at home with his parents in Pegasus just north of Christchurch, Murray is job hunting.

His passion is still to work in broadcasting, he says, but he is realistic and is applying for “work at supermarkets or any sort of job”.

“Just anything to survive. I am someone who doesn’t like sitting around, I want to be doing things.”

But Murray is finding employers want experienced workers for even simple jobs, and he says hearing regular news of more job losses is “definitely adding pressure”.

A GROWING TIDE

Already there are 17,800 Cantabrians collecting the jobseekers benefit, about 4.9 per cent of the region’s working age population.

The tally is a 36 per cent jump from the start of lockdown in March and nearly 40 per cent up on the same time last year. Auckland has seen a similar increase, Wellington smaller, and Otago bigger.

As well, there are those on the short-term Covid relief payment after losing their jobs directly because of the crisis (a payment 16,500 are receiving nationally), plus workers getting their pay packets topped up by the Covid wage subsidy, and foreign nationals getting help with living costs if they cannot get home.

Experts says the true effect of the Covid crisis on employment levels will only become known when the wage subsidy stops in September.

Modelling by economic development and promotions agency ChristchurchNZ indicates that the Covid crisis will shrink the city’s economy by between 6 per cent and 12 per cent – and cost between 12,600 and 25,400 jobs – by next year. The organisation expects the figures will be at the lower end of those ranges.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Locals have been supporting Christchurch businesses since the lockdown ended.

When New Zealand went into lockdown in March, Canterbury was in better employment shape than the other major cities, according to the Government’s household labour force survey.

The survey put Canterbury’s unemployment rate at 3.9 per cent for the first three months of this year, compared with 4.8 per cent in Auckland and 4.5 per cent in Wellington.

Returning Kiwis boosting the population of the greater city area, now an estimated 500,000, will also increase demand for jobs. A proportion of arrivals, however, are likely to be entrepreneurs and business owners whose return is likely to stimulate employment.

UPS AND DOWNS AHEAD

ChristchurchNZ economist Peter Fieger says while the earthquake-shaken city has “local resilience built from previous experiences of adversity”, it is difficult to say whether this puts it in a better position to respond to Covid.

Fieger says that Canterbury being more dependent than most other areas on overseas tourists “is a point of vulnerability” in the economy.

In the year to January, just as the Covid crisis was rearing its head, international tourists spent an estimated $1.2 billion in the city.

Most at risk from the closed borders are jobs in accommodation, food and drink services, with retail jobs also vulnerable.

However, Christchurch’s strong connection with the agricultural sector should help, Fieger says.

Another upside for the city is the big investment yet to bear fruit in the new convention centre Te Pae, due to open next year, and the new stadium planned for 2025 completion.

The venues will create a swathe of jobs both directly and by attracting visitors in need of beds, meals, transport, and entertainment.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Candace Moir, who previously worked as an event co-coordinator lost her job in late June due to Covid-19.

Anna Elphick, general manager of strategy, insight and policy for ChristchurchNZ, says that while economic forecasts have become more positive about the short-term impact of Covid on New Zealand, it is clear the recovery will take a long time.

Recently established businesses “tend to carry out high levels of debt than more mature ones” she says, making them less able to “ride out” economic shocks.

Economics forecaster Infometrics’s latest report talks of “substantial” job losses nationally as the subsidy and other support schemes end shortly.

The report forecasts national unemployment to pass 8 per cent by the end of the year and peak at 9.7 per cent next year.

It expects Christchurch, along with Auckland and Wellington, to be “relatively hard hit” by the downturn.

TOUGH DECISIONS FOR EMPLOYERS

To what extent the September end to the wage subsidy triggers “another spike in job losses” depends on what happens next, Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson says.

Watson says whichever party wins this year’s general election must consider targetted help for businesses that are hard hit by Covid, but viable long term.

She says businesses dependent on overseas tourists are more likely have folded if they are small with less access to cash. Some bigger ones have downsized and are “holding on” for the borders to reopen, she says.

“A lot of the businesses that took the wage subsidy extension as a lifeline, and took up the business loan scheme, are the ones that see an ongoing future.”

Watson says the uncertainty about borders is frustrating for employers trying to plan and keep staff on.

She says shops and hospitality outlets partly reliant on overseas visitors have been boosted by locals’ enthusiasm and support, pent-up demand and Kiwi visitors from outside the city, but it was hard to know how much of that would continue.

“That’s the question on everybody’s mind.”

Also heavily affected by the closed borders are businesses needing migrant workers, Watson says. These include manufacturers and tech businesses requiring specialist skills.

“We will have more New Zealanders that have lost jobs and can get reskilled, but it takes time to build those up and there’s an immediate need.”

Watson says as one of the few countries with Covid under control, New Zealand’s agri-tech sector and exporters are in a position to do well if they can adapt quickly to what customers want.

“We need to be taking advantage of that.”

Restaurateur Anup Nathu’s staffing numbers at his two central city restaurants has peaked at 30 in the past, but with reduced hours he now has just over 20 on the books.

He is relieved to have survived the Covid crisis so far without any redundancies among permanent staff at both Mumbaiwala and The Permit Room, however.

Some casual part-timers are no longer needed, and two chefs are “stuck in India” due to border closures.

AMANDA CROPP/STUFF Anup Nathu, owner of Mumbaiwala and The Permit Room, has worked hard to keep staff on.

The restaurants have also been helped out by the landlord and bank manager, he says.

Nathu is feeling optimistic that the worst is over, especially with warmer weather ahead and the convention centre opening next year.

“We’ve been surprised at the level of trade – we were expecting the worst and it hasn’t happened.

“If you manage to survive the last three months and the next two months in this business, you can get through anything.

“The biggest issue is the uncertainty of what’s ahead. You pick up the newspaper and there’s more layoffs – it’s got to affect the economy.”

STRENGTH IN DIVERSITY

Even before Covid arrived, Christchurch’s economy was considered strong because of its diversity. A dozen of the region’s sectors are each responsible for producing at least $1.5 billion a year.

At number one is the $4.1b manufacturing sector contributing 12 per cent of the economy and employing 36,000 people pre-Covid.

This is followed by the $3.1b construction sector at 10 per cent with almost 30,000 jobs. Worth almost as much to the economy are professional service jobs, and the agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Candace Moir, who previously worked as an event co-coordinator, lost her job in late June due to Covid-19.

The region, pre-Covid, had 34,400 jobs in health care and social assistance, and just over 30,000 in retail.

Compared with the country as a whole, Canterbury has fewer managers, and significantly more technicians and trade workers. The region’s average incomes are lower than those in Auckland and Wellington but higher than in Dunedin.

The region’s exporting power is also in its favour, with $10.2b worth of goods leaving the country through Christchurch Airport and the Lyttelton and Timaru ports last year.

Dairy products were the biggest chunk ($3.1b) of the export tally, followed by machinery ($2.3b) and meat (almost $1b).

JOB LOSS 'HARD TO SWALLOW'

Candace Moir, 24, is another employee shocked to have lost her job in the fallout from Covid-19.

Moir had been an event co-ordinator for two years and finding out she had lost her job was “very hard to swallow” and she felt numb.

”Everything I had worked on in my job was just going to be stopping.

“I just had to try and remind myself that it was purely positional and due to Covid, nothing personal.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Candace Moir has had to adjust to redundancy, but tries to achieve something every day.

She says the atmosphere at her workplace after the announcement was “a bit gloomy”.

“No-one really knew what to say or what to do, everyone just tried to be as much as support for the ones going through it.”

Moir’s employers did everything they could to make the process easy, she says, and her manager tried to help her find a new job. She “felt supported the whole way".

But she’s still hunting for work and is grateful for the Covid income relief payment.

With much of her income gone, Moir and her partner have had to find flatmates to move in to help cover the mortgage on the home they bought just before lockdown.

She says redundancy has “been a bit to adjust to”, joking that she had become pretty good at her new domesticated life.

In the face of unemployment, Moir has found positives including having more time to visit family, walk the border collie, and do work on their new home.

“I’m quite a structured person, I love a good routine and I love being able to try and get something done and achieve something during a day,” she says.

“Life has kind of changed, and every now and then it doesn’t quite seem real, but it’s happening."