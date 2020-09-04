Munted: 'We had no toilet and no water. We were laughing'

What would you do if the Government came for your home?

This story is part five of Munted - a seven-part video series that tells the story of the Christchurch earthquakes. Watch all seven episodes.

A couple who lost their home of more than 30 years in the quakes say they are “really impressed” with how the Government handled the red-zoning of the east and are now better off.

Margo and Warwick Schulz lived in Arnst Place, Dallington, until the quakes destroyed their neighbourhood.

Warwick Schulz, whose army training meant he was able to teach his neighbours how to dig a long drop, said it helped him to know his wife’s parents had been in the Dutch underground in World War II.

READ MORE:

* Munted: 'It was quite simple. It was good versus evil'

* Munted: 'There was no dialogue, no transparency'

* Munted: Christchurch's Wizard says post-quake CBD is avoided by locals

* Munted: 'Gerry rebuilt the city' boast rejected by Brownlee



“They were occupied by a foreign country for four years, and survived ... There was something psychologically helpful about that,” he says.

The couple, who feature in episode five of the Munted video series about the Canterbury quakes, moved to Kaiapoi after the quakes along with several of their red zone neighbours.

Speaking just ahead of the 10th anniversary of the September earthquake, the couple say they still visit their former section every year to pick apples and pears.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The couple moved many plants from their red-zoned home to their new garden in Kaiapoi.

How did it feel when you were leaving?

Warwick: We had lived there for over 30 years and raised our kids there.

Margo: We always lived in the city so it took a bit of getting used to, but we love it now. You get in the car and in 10 minutes you are in the country.

Warwick: Kaiapoi is a small town and so everybody knows you. They all say: “How ya doin’?”

We’ve been into Christchurch a few times but I don’t know, it’s a strange feeling going back into town. It’s funny seeing all that empty land.

Margo: It is so different now. There are no touchstones.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Warwick and Margo Schulz revisit the site of their old home on Arnst Place in Christchurch once a year.

Have you been back to your old place in the red zone?

Margo: We go back every year. It is nice to walk around there now by the Avon River.

We can recognise our old section by the trees. We had a few native trees, and they are all still there.

Warwick: The trees are getting much bigger than before. If I still lived there I would be up there cutting them back.

Stuff Munted tells the story of what happened to Christchurch and its people after the Canterbury earthquakes.

Margo: We had an apple tree and a big pear tree. We go different times of the year to see what it looks like. We go at the harvest time to get the Granny Smith apples, which is nice.

Warwick: There are a lot more birds there.

Margo: It is like a park now. It is really quite nice.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Arnst Place was red zoned in 2011 and now sits in a new landscape.

How do you feel when you go back there?

Warwick: Because of the Government ... the money was available to us to build a house with double glazing and all the stuff we didn’t have before. We are actually living a lot better now.

Margo: It better for us as retired people. We don’t have to paint the roof or the window sills.

Warwick: We don’t feel like we wish we were back there. We are quite content with how it all came out.

Daniel Tobin/Stuff Arnst Place residents Rod Stockes, left, Warwick Shultz, Margo Schultz and Kathy Huntley, gather in 2011 to hear what will happen to their neighbourhood.

In the Munted video series, we see you having a rum party with the neighbours to find out if you have been red zoned or not.

Margo: We used to meet together and if it had been a big quake we would have a bit of rum. The bigger the quake the more rum you could have.

It was really good because we were supporting each other. We were always good neighbours, but we became friends and supported each other.

Warwick: We had no toilet and no water. We were laughing. You had to laugh or cry.

Daniel Tobin/Stuff Arnst Place residents Brett Blazey, left, and Patsy Stocks after hearing their whole street has been red zoned in 2011.

The thing that got me through was Margo’s parents were in the Dutch underground in the war. It got me through, that they were occupied by a foreign country for four years, and survived that and supported their country and got through a regime like that.

Man, this is only an earthquake. There was something psychologically helpful about that.

The Dutch government gave her family a silver egg at the end of the war as a thank you for what they did.

STACY SQUIRES Warwick and Margo Schulz were red zoned following the 2011 quakes having lived in Christchurch for 30 years, thet say the are much better off now.

Margo: It is solid silver. There were warehouses full of silver that the Germans had stolen from the Jews who were no longer alive, and they didn’t know what to do with the silver. So they melted it down and made these to give to people who had helped.

Warwick: That got me through, thinking about what happened.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A silver gift given to Margo's parents for their service in the Dutch underground during Nazi occupation.

Are you still in touch with your former neighbours?

Warwick: We look after each other’s houses when they are away.

They live just across there, one was on the corner, just moved out, and one is around the other side. We didn’t plan it, but we just all decided that this was a good place to live.

Daniel Tobin/Stuff The couple moved out soon after being red zoned in 2011.

How do you feel looking back on what happened?

Margo: There was no drainage anymore, but we knocked a pipe through into the garden to drain stuff away.

Warwick: I used to be in the army and I dug a long drop and taught all the neighbours how to dig them. Nobody knows how to survive now. Survival skills have gone. Someone had a broken pipe, so I rigged up a tap to that, and we got freshwater from that.

Margo: It is called the pioneering spirit.

Daniel Tobin/Stuff Warwick and Margo Schulz on Arnst Place in 2011 after they were red zoned.

How do you feel 10 years on?

Warwick: My grandson is 15 now. He will be looking for a job soon. He was five when the quakes happened.

Life is fast, isn’t it. You look back and it doesn’t seem that long since we got married. That was 50 years ago.

When we first moved here, every time I went past the toilet I would flush it. It was such a novelty. When we had visitors I would do a royal flush, which is pressing both buttons. Just to hear the sound of music.

How do you feel about how the government handled it?

Warwick: I was really impressed. There was no stress from the government. They announced it and the money was there.

Margo: We were very happy, yes. Some people had problems for different reasons. In hindsight, we were fortunate we were in the red zone. That was it, we were in the red zone, so we had to move. It was more black and white.

This story is part five of Munted - a seven-part video series that tells the story of the Christchurch earthquakes. Watch all seven episodes.