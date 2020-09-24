Grass fires in Christchurch likely started by passing train

Smoke along the railway tracks in Heathcote Valley, Christchurch

Two grass fires that sent smoke into the Christchurch sky are believed to have been started by a train.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said one of the fires was in Truscotts Rd in Heathcote Valley, near the Ferrymead Heritage Park. The other was in Brougham St, near Ensors Rd. Both fires were in grass near railway lines.

The spokesman said firefighters were called to the Brougham St fire first.

Fenz assistant area commander Shane Cole said the fires were under control by 4.20pm and in the “dampening down stage”.

The Truscotts Rd fire, which had burnt through about 100 metres of a grass bank alongside train tracks, was believed to have started from sparks from a passing train.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Firefighters dampen down hotspots after a grass fire in Truscotts Rd, Heathcote, in Christchurch on Thursday afternoon.

Cole said a 30m fire further down the line near Ensors Rd was also believed to have been started by the train.

KiwiRail had stopped the train and was investigating.

About six fire crews and a tanker battled the Truscotts Rd blaze at its peak, while four fire crews and one tanker dealt with the Brougham St fire.

Cole said the fire was reminder for Cantabrians to be vigilant and to prepare for a “really dry summer”.

Heathcote ward city councillor Sara Templeton said the fire risk along the railway line in Heathcote Valley had been a problem for years.

Jack Fletcher/Stuff Smoke along the railway tracks in Heathcote Valley from a grass fire.

Residents had met KiwiRail several times with concerns about the “general weediness” of the vegetation by the tracks, she said.

“In the drier weather the taller weeds just get left. I know people have contacted KiwiRail many times asking for work to be done.

“I will certainly be ringing KiwiRail to ask [what happened] and get plans in place so that it does not happen again.”

An Ara Polytech spokesperson said there was no threat to its Woolston campus, located near the Brougham St and Ensors Rd intersection.

The city council said Ensors Rd was initially closed to northbound traffic. The road fully reopened just after 5pm.

Jude Tewnion/Stuff Smoke can be seen along the railway line in Heathcote, Christchurch, on Thursday afternoon.

A resident said all of Heathcote Valley was shrouded in smoke.

It “came up in minutes,” she said.

Heathcote resident Jack Fletcher said white smoke was visible near Ferrymead Heritage Park.

A resident on The Tors said she believed the fire started from sparks after a train passed through the area about 3.30pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand earlier warned of high fire risk in Canterbury due to warm temperatures and strong winds.

SUPPLIED Smoke can be seen rising into the sky at the intersection of Brougham St and Ensors Rd in Christchurch on Thursday afternoon.

“If a fire does occur in these weather conditions, it is unlikely that we will be able to use aircraft to support our firefighting efforts so containing and controlling the fire will be extremely difficult,” Fenz said in a statement.

“If you have recently had a fire, we advise to check that it is fully extinguished. This can be done by turning the pile over and running some water over the ashes to ensure there are no hot embers.”

MetService records show the temperature peaked at about 21 degrees Celsius in Christchurch on Thursday afternoon, with gusty northwesterly winds reaching 31kmh.

A police calltaker initially reported the Brougham St fire was in a building.