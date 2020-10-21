Court Theatre rejects idea of year-long Covid closure and launches new season

A new production of musical Little Shop of Horrors will draw on recent revivals of the classic show overseas.

The Court Theatre considered closing for a year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, but rejected the idea and rallied back with a new season of musicals, plays and comedies.

The new season announced this week was designed to withstand the uncertainty of the pandemic, with smaller casts, shared production costs and contingency plans to host an audience of 200 people if Christchurch goes into level 2 again.

Court Theatre artistic director Daniel Pengelly said they quickly decided to stay open and present a new season, which includes musicals Little Shop of Horrors and Once, a new comedy by Roger Hall, and a show by The Māori Sidesteps.

Supplied Musical Once is based on the 2007 film of the same name. It debuted on Broadway in 2012 and won multiple Tony awards.

“We want to keep looking after Canterbury audiences in a safe way”.

One option was to stop for 12 months “and sit this out”, but that would have financially crippled the artists, he said.

“We decided we would do our best to stay open and put on art safely and make sure Christchurch is a liveable city and artists can still perform.”

Supplied Wellington-based music act The Māori Sidesteps have a popular web series.

The theatre has a plan for if pandemic controls move to level 2, which would restrict events to a maximum of 100 people.

An audience of 200 people could be hosted in level 2 by creating two separate zones for two groups of 100 people each. Each audience of 100 people would have a separate foyer, bar, entrance and exit in the theatre. The two audiences would be separated by a barrier in the auditorium.

Pengelly said the new season had been designed to be financially viable even if audiences were capped at 200 people.

Stuff Court Theatre artistic director Daniel Pengelly wants the new season to offer something for everyone.

“We are having to be really sensible and conservative with productions for next year.

“Most of the shows in there can afford to keep going, but some we will lose money on if level 2 happens. Each show will have its own plan.”

The theatre would close at level 3 and 4, but affected shows would be postponed to 2022 rather than cancelled altogether.

Supplied Roger Hall’s latest play Winding Up stars Mark Hadlow.

Pengelly said the season was designed to be as diverse as possible by including a production of Moana with a Pasifika cast, Alice Canton’s award-winning show OTHER [Chinese], and a play aimed at female audiences called Ladies Night.

“I was trying to go for diversity so everyone in Canterbury feels like there might be something for them.”

Three shows in the season are co-productions with other theatre companies, meaning the costs can be shared.

“It just makes sense. We need to be careful.”