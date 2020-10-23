One dead after three-vehicle crash in North Canterbury
One person has died and another has been moderately injured following a serious crash involving three vehicles in North Canterbury.
Emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 7 (Weka Pass Rd) in Hurunui at 12.10pm on Friday.
A St John spokesman said one person was moderately injured and treated at the scene, and a rescue helicopter was sent but not needed.
A police spokeswoman later confirmed that another person had died in the crash. An inquiry is now being carried out into the circumstances of the crash.
The road was closed shortly after the incident, reopening just after 6.30pm.
Meanwhile, a person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a car crashed into a power pole on Grahams Rd at Rubens Pl in Burnside, Christchurch shortly after 2.30pm on Friday.
Stuff