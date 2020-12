Police were called to a workplace on the West Coast where a woman died after being electrocuted. (File photo)

A woman has died after reportedly being electrocuted during a workplace incident.

Emergency services are at the scene on Upper Buller Gorge Road, Inangahua, on the West Coast.

Police were notified at 1.15pm on Thursday, and later confirmed that the woman died at the scene.

The matter will be referred to WorkSafe and the coroner.

