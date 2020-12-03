Tramper rescued after being seriously injured in fall on Mt Somers

A 63-year-old man has survived after falling nine metres on to rocks while tramping on Mt Somers, in mid-Canterbury.

The Christchurch man suffered a compound fracture to his elbow and a severe head bleed in the fall on Thursday, Garden City Helicopter general manager Simon Duncan said.

The man was knocked unconscious in the fall but came around by the time a Westpac Rescue Helicopter paramedic crew arrived at the scene just after 5.30pm.

READ MORE:

* Man who fell nine metres on Mt Somers, rescued

* Two people airlifted to hospital after Selwyn crash, one remains in critical condition

* Life jackets hailed as pair's 'saving grace' after falling overboard in chilly harbour



Police said he was injured at about 4.30pm, and he was later airlifted to hospital.

The man and his female partner were making their descent from the peak of the mountain.

The woman phoned 111 and was able to alert police.

Duncan said it was “extremely lucky" she had cellphone reception.

Police were able to locate the mobile phone.

The couple, who are understood to be of German descent, had planned to stay the night on the mountain.

Duncan said a compound fracture meant a bone was protruding from the skin and would be extremely painful.

Paramedics administered pain relief prior to winching the man to the helicopter.

The woman walked to a higher and flatter area on the mountain and was picked up by the helicopter.

The man was taken to Christchurch Hospital and arrived there at about 7.30pm.